Chivas de Guadalajara and Mazatlan They will face each other on matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. The Sacred Flock is coming off an important victory against Querétaro and will look to add three more points before the almost month-long break for the Leagues Cup.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Chivas de Guadalajara and Mazatlán: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and club news.
City: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron Stadium
Date: Saturday, July 20
Schedule: 17:05 in Mexico
So far it has not yet been confirmed where the Chivas vs Mazatlán match can be seen in Mexico. The last home game of the red-and-whites was broadcast on Chivas TV, the Rebaño’s own platform. However, in case their contractual situation with Televisa has already been resolved, the match could be seen on Amazon Prime.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Querétaro
|
0-2 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Xolos
|
4-2 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Toluca
|
0-0
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
1-0 D
|
Clausura 2024 semi-final second leg
|
America
|
0-0
|
First leg semi-final of the Clausura 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Toluca
|
Opening 2024
|
saint Louis
|
2-2
|
Opening 2024
|
Blue Cross
|
1-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Pachuca
|
1-1
|
Closing 2024
|
FC Juarez
|
0-2
|
Closing 2024
After the victory against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, Fernando Gago spoke about his team’s performance. The Argentine coach praised ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who has been the target of criticism.
“Players with a career like Javier Hernandez will always receive criticism, I think he understands that perfectly (…) Javier had a great preseason and knows what we need from him. He is a very important player, as are all of them for us.”
– Fernando Gago
Statistically, the duels between Chivas and Mazatlán tend to be close. In their five most recent encounters, the Rebaño Sagrado has two victories, Mazatlán two wins and one draw.
More than two goals have been scored in all of these matches.
Chivas: R. Rangel, A. Mozo, G. Sepúlveda, J. Orozco, J. Castillo; O. Govea, F. González, E. Gutiérrez; R. Alvarado, C. Cowell, J. Hernández.
Mazatlan: H. Gonzalez; B. Colula, F. Almada, V. Alvarado, J. Diaz; A. Torres, R. Meraz, G. del Prete; E. Barcenas, R. Arciga, L. Amarilla.
The most recent duels between the two teams have been very close. This duel is expected to be the same. Since the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Mazatlán is more solid and seems to be more organized.
It will not be an easy match for Chivas as it seems on paper.
Chivas 1-1 Mazatlan
