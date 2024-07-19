This Saturday, July 20 at 5:05 p.m. from the Akron Stadium, Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face Mazatlán FC in the corresponding Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX.
The red-and-white team will be looking for its second win of the competition after having defeated Club Querétaro 0-2 away; for its part, the Mazatlan team is coming from visiting Deportivo Toluca at ‘La Bombonera’.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
The Sacred Flock has to take advantage of the fact that they will be playing at home against one of the worst teams in Liga MX, so they can accumulate their second win in a row. It is a very valuable opportunity, so they will go all out to get it.
In four of the last five matches against the Rebaño Sagrado, the Mazatlan team has scored against Guadalajara, so this week will surely be no exception.
The Guadalajara team has been very strong in the offensive sector, due to what the bands and the presence of Javier Hernandez Although they have not been able to score, they do not tire of trying and creating danger, which will allow the team to score goals, although the visiting team will also be able to do so because their team’s strong point is their attack.
The player has scored goals for two consecutive games, has created many opportunities up front and is already a contender for the top scorer title, so he can compete if he maintains that level.
It was enough for the ‘Chicharito‘He has created many chances and opportunities to break his goal drought and against the purple team he has to take advantage of his mobility and enthusiasm for scoring. After the first three dates of the tournament it is necessary for the people to shout one of his goals.
