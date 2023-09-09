Chivas de Guadalajara and the Club Leon They will face each other in a friendly duel this weekend.. This confrontation will take place due to the Liga MX pause for the FIFA Date in September, which gives both teams the opportunity to maintain their rhythm and fine-tune their strategies for future challenges in the 2023 Apertura.
The Chivas de Guadalajara They come into this friendly match with a bitter taste after their recent defeat against Monterey in the MX League. The team led by Veljko Paunovic will seek to rediscover its best version in this match against Club León.
For its part, León comes to this duel after having drawn against Necaxa, one of the weakest teams in the championship. The team led by Nicolás Larcamón will seek to take advantage of this opportunity to refine his game and try variants.
Streaming: Star+
Goalkeeper: M. Jimenez
Defense: A. Mozo, A. Briseño, L. Sepúlveda, C. Calderón
Medium: R. González, F. Beltrán, E. Gutiérrez.
Forward: R. Marín, Y. Padilla, I. Brizuela.
Chivas de Guadalajara made this trip to the United States with only 21 players. For this commitment, the Sacred Flock will not be able to count on Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco Chiquete, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Raúl Rangel and Jesús Brígido, who are called up with the Mexican National Team.
Veljko Paunovic will not be able to count on Víctor Guzmán and Óscar Whalley either, who are out due to injury.
Paunovic summoned youth players such as Óscar Macías, Leonardo Sepúlveda and Erick Montiel, as well as players eliminated in the local tournament such as Hiram Mier, Ronaldo Cisneros and Isaac Brizuela.
Goalkeeper: R. Cota.
Defense: J. Barreiro, A. Frías, W. Tesillo.
Medium: I. Moreno, J. Rodríguez, E. Hernández, O. Fernández.
Forward: F. Viñas, N. López, J. Alvarado.
The draw for the Club World Cup has already taken place and León already knows who his rival will be. This is the Japanese Urawa Reds, champion of the Asian Champions League.
In the event that La Fiera defeats this team, they would face Manchester City, the current UEFA Champions League champion, in the semifinals of the tournament that will take place in Saudi Arabia.
Chivas 2-2 Leon
#Chivas #León #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply