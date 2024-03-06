Chivas de Guadalajara will face León on matchday 11 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Sacred Flock has had interesting performances under the command of Fernando Gago, but it has not been able to be strong enough to go to the top positions in the general classification.
León remains uncertain. The emerald picture has lurched throughout this semester. Below we tell you everything you need to know about the confrontation between Chivas de Guadalajara and La Fiera.
You can see the game through the signal TUDN in Mexico.
Goalkeeper: J. Rangel
Defense: A. Mozo, A. Briseño L. Sepúlveda, J. Orozco Chiquete
Defense: F. Beltrán, E. Gutiérrez, V. Guzmán
Forward: R. Alvarado, J. Hernández, C. Cowell
Things have been very even between Chivas and León in the last few games. In their last five matches, the Sacred Flock has two wins, one draw and two losses against La Fiera.
The statistic in favor of the red and white team is that León has not beaten them since Clausura 2022. The Flock's two most recent victories were at the felines' home.
Goalkeeper: R. Cota
Defense: I. Moreno, J. Barreiro, A. Frías, O. Rodríguez
Medium: E. Guerra, S. Santos, J. Ramírez, A. Medina
Forward: F. Viñas, A. Alvarado
Chivas 2-2 León
