Regarding Juarez, it comes from being beaten 3-0 by Necaxa in it Victoria Stadiumthanks to the goals of the Argentines Jose Paradela and Thomas Badalonias well as Alan MontesThe border team is second to last with just one point.

“I really liked the first half, where we played the game with pressure and in the area where we wanted to play, understanding the situations where they couldn’t generate superiority or try to attack. I think the first half was very good, but I insist, we lacked that final finish, that final pass, which we found more in the second half, but we didn’t have as much control of the game and we positioned ourselves further back. The game was hard fought. We have the mentality of trying to be a competitive team in every scenario, both at home and away, aspiring to continue growing, we have to continue confirming it game by game.”said.

“Javier is a boy that we need in the squad, in the matches, I have been saying that. It is very important for the rest of the players that he is there. We are going to work so that he can play, be there, we are going to do everything in our power, both the medical part, him and the coaching staff, so that he can be at his best. Unfortunately, now, after this last injury, it is a step backwards to make him available again.”he added.

Finally, he spoke about the goalkeeper Raul Rangelwho stopped a penalty from Gignacwhich helped them not to be seen behind on the scoreboard: “I think he earned his place, he has a lot of confidence. But the team also stood out in all general lines, not only for the situations we created. We lacked that last step, but I am very happy.”.

“For me the penalty is a mistake because (Carlos) Salcedo He was looking at the ball, he had no way of looking at it and the player lowered his head, I watch football all over the world and I have never seen a penalty like that,” he said.

“I think that unfortunately we are making mistakes in two areas, which is in the defensive area where we are giving away opportunities, especially in set pieces, and offensively we must be effective, the team creates situations.”he concluded.

