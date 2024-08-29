Next Saturday, August 31st, Chivas receives Bravos in it Akron Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of taking advantage of the shelter of his people to be able to return to the path of victory.
Guadalajara comes from a 1-1 draw with Tigers in it Volcano. Roberto Alvarado put the visitors ahead, but the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac appeared to close the scoreboard. El Rebaño is ninth in the table with eight points.
Regarding Juarez, it comes from being beaten 3-0 by Necaxa in it Victoria Stadiumthanks to the goals of the Argentines Jose Paradela and Thomas Badalonias well as Alan MontesThe border team is second to last with just one point.
In their last match, the Flock took a 2-1 victory in La Fortaleza, after goals from Antonio Briseno and Victor Guzmaneven though they were left with ten due to the expulsion of Leo Sepulvedawhile for those of Juarez he scored Angel Zaldivar.
City: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron
Date: Saturday, August 31st
Schedule: 17:05 hours
Channel: to be defined
Streaming: to be defined
After the draw with Tigersthe Argentine coach Fernando Gago He appeared calm, highlighting the effort of his players, but at the same time he said he was desperate for the injuries that plague the club, in particular the absence of Javier Hernandez.
“I really liked the first half, where we played the game with pressure and in the area where we wanted to play, understanding the situations where they couldn’t generate superiority or try to attack. I think the first half was very good, but I insist, we lacked that final finish, that final pass, which we found more in the second half, but we didn’t have as much control of the game and we positioned ourselves further back. The game was hard fought. We have the mentality of trying to be a competitive team in every scenario, both at home and away, aspiring to continue growing, we have to continue confirming it game by game.”said.
“Javier is a boy that we need in the squad, in the matches, I have been saying that. It is very important for the rest of the players that he is there. We are going to work so that he can play, be there, we are going to do everything in our power, both the medical part, him and the coaching staff, so that he can be at his best. Unfortunately, now, after this last injury, it is a step backwards to make him available again.”he added.
Finally, he spoke about the goalkeeper Raul Rangelwho stopped a penalty from Gignacwhich helped them not to be seen behind on the scoreboard: “I think he earned his place, he has a lot of confidence. But the team also stood out in all general lines, not only for the situations we created. We lacked that last step, but I am very happy.”.
Goalie: Raul Rangel
Defenses: Antonio Briseño, ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Alan Mozo, Jose Castillo
Midfielders: Fernando Beltran ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, Erick Gutierrez
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Cade Cowell, Armando González
Substitutes: Oscar Whalley, Leo Sepulveda, Jesus Sanchez, Mateo Chavez, Victor Guzman, Pavel Perez, Ricardo Marin, Fidel Barajas, Omar Govea, Luis Rey, Yael Padilla, Isaac Brizuela
At a press conference, the Brazilian coach Mauricio Barbieri He bitterly complained about the refereeing provided by Martin Molinaafter a controversial play that ended with a penalty in favor of the Rayos.
“For me the penalty is a mistake because (Carlos) Salcedo He was looking at the ball, he had no way of looking at it and the player lowered his head, I watch football all over the world and I have never seen a penalty like that,” he said.
“I think that unfortunately we are making mistakes in two areas, which is in the defensive area where we are giving away opportunities, especially in set pieces, and offensively we must be effective, the team creates situations.”he concluded.
Goalie: Benny Diaz
Defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Moisés Mosquera, José Abella, Ralph Orquin
Midfielders: Diego Campillo, Dieter Villalpando, Jonathan Gonzalez
Forwards: Jairo Torres, Aviles Hurtado, Angel Zaldivar
Substitutes: Aitor García, Jesús Venegas, César López, Diego Valoyes, Alex Méndez, Eder López, Francisco Calvo, Haret Ortega, Arturo Delgado, Edson Fernando, Ghilherme Castilho
Chivas 1-0 Juarez
