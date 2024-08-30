Chivas de Guadalajara will face FC Juárez, one of the weakest teams in Liga MX, on matchday 6 of the Apertura 2024. The rojiblancos will be favorites to take all three points at the Akron Stadium.
Below we share five predictions for the match between the Rebaño Sagrado and the Bravos de Juárez:
Although Chivas de Guadalajara’s results in the Apertura 2024 and the Leagues Cup have been irregular, the Rebaño Sagrado has one statistic in its favor: they have scored six games in a row. The last match in which they were unable to score was in Matchday 1, at the beginning of July, against Toluca in a duel that ended 0-0.
Chivas and FC Juárez have only met eight times at the Akron Stadium, with five wins for the red-and-whites, two draws and only one loss. The Bravos’ only victory came in the 2021 Clausura.
Chivas de Guadalajara is the favorite to take all three points against FC Juárez according to the bookmakers’ predictions. Chivas has odds of +120, while the Bravos have odds of +320.
The red-and-whites have scored at least one goal in the second half for six consecutive games, taking into account matches from the Apertura 2024 and the Leagues Cup.
While Chivas is on a winning streak, the Bravos have a record that is not to be bragged about: they have conceded a goal in the second half in five straight games. Will hunger and the desire to eat come together?
