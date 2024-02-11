The Guadalajara Sports Club made its debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 with a victory in the first leg of the first round when facing the forge of the Canadian League as a visitor where they took the lead 1-3.
For the second leg they will close at home and any draw or victory will give them a pass to the next round, only a defeat by three goals or more would leave them out of the continental tournament.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this second match in the Concacaf zone tournament.
TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, ViX (United States) and Fox Sports 2 and Fox Premium (Mexico).
Goalie: EITHER. Whalley.
Defenses: J. Sánchez, J. Castillo, A. Briseño, L. Sepúlveda and M. Chávez.
Media: A. Torres, F. Beltrán and F. González.
Forwards: R. Marín and C. Cowell.
Javier Hernandez and Carlos Cisneros They are working on their respective rehabilitations to return to the courts as best as possible once they recover one hundred percent.
Goalie: C. Kalongo.
Defenses: D. Samuel, A. Achinioti-Jonsson, G. Metusala and A. Owolabi-Belewu.
Media: B. Badibanga, A. Hojabrpour, K. Bekker.
Forwards: D. Choiniere, T. Campbell and K. Poku.
The Canadian team has not had official activity in its league since October 2023 when it was champion of the Canadian Premier League where he beat 2-1 Cavalry. It will not be until mid-April that he returns to domestic activity.
Chivas 3-0 Forge
