The League Cup He already played his first day and now he starts with the second, where Chivas, who will make his debut in the competition, will face the FC Cincinnatiin duel corresponding to Core Group 3which they share with the Sporting Kansas City of the mexican Alan Pulido.
He Orange and Blue Team The Kansas team was first measured, which they beat in a penalty shootout (4-2) after regulation time ended with a 3-3 draw.
Date: Thursday, July 27
location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Stadium: TQL Stadium
Schedule: 6:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: Vix and Apple TV in Mexico, TUDN and Univisión in the United States
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
The only time that both teams have met was in a friendly on September 21, 2022, which was also played at the TQL Stadium. Despite the fact that El Rebaño took the lead at minute 20 through pavel perezthe locals managed the comeback 3-1 thanks to the Japanese Yuya KuboEnglish Calvin Harris and Brandon Vazquez.
CINCINNATI: GGEEP
CHIVAS: GGGPE
After having lost the grand final of the Clausura 2023 after his first semester in Mexican soccer, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic aims to win the trophy of the League Cup.
“It is a great opportunity that we have in this competition. There are a lot of things that make the Leagues Cup very attractive. It is a beautiful competition and we are going to look for the opportunity of the phases that we have to go through to get to play a final again and this time win it “indicated the European helmsman to CLARO Sports.
“We are happy to get off to a good start, we got the victory in the first three games, we were looking for nine points, the first objective set was met. We are improving, growing, but we haven’t reached the ceiling, we still have more to go”ended.
On the other hand, it is mentioned that Marcelo Flores It would be on the radar of the rojiblanco team. The midfielder belongs to Arsenal of England and in the last tournament he was on loan with the Real Oviedo from Spain, but the team did not make the purchase option valid.
the communicator Edgar Romo published on his Twitter account the information on the matter of the national team: “Marcelo Flores could come to Chivas on loan, after Arsenal seeks to give him minutes and he has not had them with Real Oviedo; Given the injury to Carlos Cisneros, this left winger could reach Guadalajara. They like?”.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
defenses: Jesus Chiquete, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alan Mozo, Cristián Calderón
midfielders: Alan Torres, Fernando Beltran, Victor Guzman
strikers: Isaac Brizuela, Yael Padilla, Ricardo Marin
substitutes: Fernando González, Alexis Vega, Zahid Muñoz, Erick Gutiérrez, Juan Brigido, Alejandro Mayorga, Pável Pérez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Sánchez, Óscar Whalley
One of the most outstanding players of the Ohio team is the Argentine Luciano Acostawho was even chosen as the MLS Player of the Month after the end of July. In four games he made seven goal contributions, three goals and four assists, which was 78 per cent of the club’s goals.
In this same season, the 29-year-old midfielder became the only active player in MLS to reach at least 70 assists (72) and 50 goals (53). Added to this he was chosen as captain of the all-star team who fell before him Arsenal.
Finally, the Cincinnati team leads the race for the Supporters’ Shield.
Goalie: Roman Celentano
defenses: Yerson Mosquera, Matt Miazga, Nick Hagglund
midfielders: Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo, Alvaro Barreal, Santiago Arias
strikers: Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Sergio Santos
substitutes: Ian Murphy, Marco Angulo, Alvas Powell, Aaron-Salem Boupendza, Alec Kann, Malik Pinto, Arquimides Ordonez, Raymon Gaddis, Bret Halsey
Chivas 3-3 FC Cincinnati
