“It is a great opportunity that we have in this competition. There are a lot of things that make the Leagues Cup very attractive. It is a beautiful competition and we are going to look for the opportunity of the phases that we have to go through to get to play a final again and this time win it “indicated the European helmsman to CLARO Sports.

“We are happy to get off to a good start, we got the victory in the first three games, we were looking for nine points, the first objective set was met. We are improving, growing, but we haven’t reached the ceiling, we still have more to go”ended.

On the other hand, it is mentioned that Marcelo Flores It would be on the radar of the rojiblanco team. The midfielder belongs to Arsenal of England and in the last tournament he was on loan with the Real Oviedo from Spain, but the team did not make the purchase option valid.

the communicator Edgar Romo published on his Twitter account the information on the matter of the national team: “Marcelo Flores could come to Chivas on loan, after Arsenal seeks to give him minutes and he has not had them with Real Oviedo; Given the injury to Carlos Cisneros, this left winger could reach Guadalajara. They like?”.

In this same season, the 29-year-old midfielder became the only active player in MLS to reach at least 70 assists (72) and 50 goals (53). Added to this he was chosen as captain of the all-star team who fell before him Arsenal.

Finally, the Cincinnati team leads the race for the Supporters’ Shield.