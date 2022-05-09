The Clausura 2022 quarterfinals will give us a series that paints sparks: Chivas de Guadalajara against Atlas. Both teams from Guadalajara live sweet moments in Liga MX. Los Rojinegros qualified as third place in the general classification, while the Sacred Flock got their fifth consecutive victory and beat Pumas in the playoffs to obtain their ticket.
Los Rojinegros were the best defense in the championship, tied with Pachuca, while El Rebaño closed with a superlative level. This is everything you need to know about the Clásico Tapatío in the first leg of the quarterfinals.
When is? | Thursday May 12.
What time does it start? | 7:05 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? | Akron Stadium.
TV Channels | TUDN, Channel 5, TV Azteca, Afizzionados (Mexico); fuboTV, Telemundo (United States).
Chivas de Guadalajara has already begun its preparation for this Thursday’s duel against Atlas. The Sacred Flock did not rest this Monday and trained for the Clásico Tapatío. Ricardo Cadena cited the soccer players who were not called up or were substitutes in the match against Pumas. This Tuesday, the entire squad will prepare for the first leg of the quarterfinals.
Jesús Ricardo Angulo, who was injured in the duel against Pumas, has already undergone surgery. “Canelo” suffered a fibula fracture after accidentally colliding with Alfredo Talavera.
“The forecast of his recovery period is 12 weeks for him to return to competitive activity,” Chivas said in a statement.
At the end of the match, Fernando Beltrán, one of the best Chivas players in the victory against Pumas, made some statements that did not leave Víctor Manuel Vucetich in a good light.
“A year and a half ago I was going through a bad time. The coach who was there (Vucetich) told me that my passes were not productive, that I was not a decisive player, that I was not a player who neither attacked nor defended. I went through a bad time , but today, thank God, I show it on the field, I feel happy, I’m going through a great moment and I owe it to my family, who was always there,” said ‘Nene’ in an interview
Chivas: Jimenez; Sepulveda, Mier, Orozco; Cisneros, Torres, Beltran, Calderon; Alvarado, Macias and Vega.
Atlas: Vargas; Santamaria, Nervo, Aguilera; Abella, Marquez, Ortega, Reyes, Chala; Furch and Quinones.
Chivas 2-1 Atlas.
