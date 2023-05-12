In the first episode of the key, the Foxes took advantage of the support of their people in the Jalisco Stadium to prevail by the minimum of the Colombian Julian Quinoneswith Guadalajara wasting a penalty before the red and black goal, since the captain Victor Guzman failed.

Atlas takes an advantage that seems minimal but that could help Chivas open up in the second leg and the Rojinegros can settle the series.

“The result puts us in a situation where we control, where we play against the rival at home, we have total faith that this can be traced one hundred percent, I think that today the team has been good, it’s a pity that we have not been able to raise the goal to the marker first. In a play at the end of the first half they marked the score for us and that conditioned the rest of the game, it is in our hands and they are even good for us, we can no longer speculate, we have to win and with that mentality we are going to prepare for the Vuelta ”he expressed.

“This is football, when the result determines opinions, in the end we tend to make mistakes, we must maintain a line as we have always done and we must judge situations as they have been. The opponent has been very aware of our strengths, of the attacks we made on the wings and in the first and second half there were many, but they covered them well, we had a lot of corners and set pieces we were not effective, but we created. We can improve, we are going to improve and as soon as possible, because the game is in three days, the group is aware that it is a result that we can turn around and we are going to do it “ended.

At the match, Alexis Vega He left the substitution in the plugin because he received a hard blow in the first part on his left thigh. About it, pauno He mentioned that they valued making the change at half-time, but they wanted to give him the chance to return to the field, however, it caused him more pain and he had to leave.

“The advantage we have today is one goal, but it doesn’t seem to me at all that it’s an advantage to feel that we’re made, not at all. We’re going to play as if we didn’t have an advantage, we’re going to go to the other 50 percent of the key to play our best, stay involved in our work, executing in the best way to have a good game at Akron. Not even with a 2-0, 3-0 or 4-0 we are sure of absolutely nothing. This is game by game. I consider that I did not have the second leg in my mind at any time, I have it now that the First Leg is over. Everything is open, they will do their job and we will do ours. We will respect who we are, I’m left with the effort and determination to close this game correctly”he declared.

“We may think that we could score more, but they could also score a goal that made life difficult for us, especially in the penalty. The league game was different. We had a different tactical disposition and we worked the defensive block in a different way, but we knew the power of the movements they have, both with their interiors, their striker and those who go outside. Work was done on solidity, order, communication and collaboration in defense. Today it went correctly and nothing, we are waiting to do even better “ended.

Forecast: Chivas 1-1 Atlas