This Saturday, October 7th at the Akron Stadium there will be a new edition of the Classic Tapatío between Chivas and Atlasin a duel corresponding to Matchday 11 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the rojiblancos will seek to return to the path of victory after not winning since Date 5.
In their duel on Matchday 11, Guadalajara did not take advantage of their home ground in La Fortaleza when they were defeated 1-3 by Mazatlanwith Roberto Alvarado scoring the goal of honor in added time. At the moment, the Sacred Flock is seventh in the table with 15 units.
On the other hand, the Rojinegros did not see action this week on Matchday 11 because their duel against Lion in it Nou Camp It is scheduled for October 24. The Academy is fifth with 15 points.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Saturday, October 7
Place: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN, Azteca 7
streaming: Chivas TV
More news about Liga MX
One more indiscipline in the era of the president Amaury Vergara. Just this Tuesday it was announced that Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderon and Raul Martinez They were separated from the first team for having brought women to the concentration hotel after the draw against Tolucathis is what he communicated ESPN.
Due to this, the board headed by the Spanish Fernando Hierro determined the sanction for the three elements, who will miss the Classic Tapatío.
So much Gru as The Chicote They already had a black background in their history, since at Apertura 2020, the first one published a photo on social networks, during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19consuming alcohol alongside Uriel Antunawhile the second attended the Ameca fair after the match against Blue Cross at the Closing 2020.
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenses: Jesús Chiquete, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Alan Mozo, Alejandro Mayorga
Midfielders: ‘Bear’ González, Fernando Beltrán, Roberto Alvarado
Forwards: Ronaldo Cisneros, Ricardo Marín
Substitutes: ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, ‘Wacho’ Jiménez, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Pável Pérez, Alan Torres, Yael Padilla, Daniel Ríos, Zahid Muñoz
For him Classic Tapatíothe Foxes would have good news because it could mean the return of the Uruguayan Brian Lozanosince he already worked with his teammates normally after his injury, this was reported by the journalist Juan Manuel Figueroa of Halftime.
Regarding the confrontation, the technical director Benjamin Mora He launched: “Everyone has their tools, the rival has tools to be able to face a commitment of the day. I don’t see some of the rival’s individuals at the best moment. I don’t know for what reasons, whether they are internal, external, off-field or not. They will know your reasons. We are at full capacity, with a full squad, very motivated. There is a lot of joy, there is a lot of harmony, there is a good atmosphere here, so what we need is to transfer it to the field on the weekend and those in front do what they have to do. On the field in a Clásico, off-field situations are forgotten and the players turn to playing a one-on-one match. Remember that the Classics belong to those who play them, to the players, we are preparing the week to help them go out on a good day.”.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: Gaddi Aguirre, Hugo Nervo, José Abella, ‘Hueso’ Reyes
Midfielders: Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez
Forwards: Jorge Rodríguez, Augusto Solari, Jordy Caicedo
Substitutes: Brian Lozano, Christopher Trejo, Mateo García, Jérémy Márquez, Mauro Manotas, ‘Mudo’ Aguirre, Edgar Zaldívar, Anderson Santamaría, Carlos Robles, José Hernández
Chivas 1-2 Atlas
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Chivas #Atlas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast