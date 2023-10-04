🔥 WEEK OF #CLÁSICOTAPATÍO! 🇲🇨 😤 Once again, let’s paint this city of 🔴 and ⚪️ ⚔️ We are in this together, ChivaHermanos. Our union is our strength. 🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/pzGlx39QV9 — CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 2, 2023

MAZATLAN PASSED OVER THE CHIVAS! HOW RACHY THE FLOCK IS LOADED! THE ACTIONS: https://t.co/WmIDMMgYnu pic.twitter.com/nRBDvJYynx — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) September 27, 2023

Schedules and broadcasts of Matchday 11 Liga BBVA MX 📺🇲🇽 🔹2 games on open television.

🔹Necaxa vs Cruz Azul by Afizzionados

🔹León vs Atlas and Juárez vs San Luis until October 25 and 25. Programming subject to change. pic.twitter.com/IVf5kuB3t9 — NOW Sports (@Now_sports) October 1, 2023

Due to this, the board headed by the Spanish Fernando Hierro determined the sanction for the three elements, who will miss the Classic Tapatío.

So much Gru as The Chicote They already had a black background in their history, since at Apertura 2020, the first one published a photo on social networks, during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19consuming alcohol alongside Uriel Antunawhile the second attended the Ameca fair after the match against Blue Cross at the Closing 2020.

What is your opinion on this story that Cristian Calderón publishes on his Instagram account, after being separated from Chivas, along with Alexis Vega, for indiscipline? pic.twitter.com/Xc33c5LnNl — César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) October 4, 2023

👊 Back to Verde Valle to prepare for the week of #ClassicTapatío 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Vw7n0OWNRa — CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 3, 2023

Regarding the confrontation, the technical director Benjamin Mora He launched: “Everyone has their tools, the rival has tools to be able to face a commitment of the day. I don’t see some of the rival’s individuals at the best moment. I don’t know for what reasons, whether they are internal, external, off-field or not. They will know your reasons. We are at full capacity, with a full squad, very motivated. There is a lot of joy, there is a lot of harmony, there is a good atmosphere here, so what we need is to transfer it to the field on the weekend and those in front do what they have to do. On the field in a Clásico, off-field situations are forgotten and the players turn to playing a one-on-one match. Remember that the Classics belong to those who play them, to the players, we are preparing the week to help them go out on a good day.”.

THE ‘EGG’ COULD REAPEAR AGAINST CHIVAS🥚 Benjamín Mora confirmed that Brian Lozano will be available for the Clásico Tapatío, however he has not defined if he will start ⚽️🏟️🦊. pic.twitter.com/lxtN5xUKf8 — Duro de Marcar (@DurodeMarcarGDL) October 3, 2023