Comeback and victory for the Atlas! 😮 Reyes, Herrera and Quiñones led the red and black victory 3-1 over Querétaro in Jalisco. 💥⚽ *Nervo by Atlas and Mendoza de Gallos were expelled.https://t.co/YxMibcHXSf pic.twitter.com/UFkIHoEEs3 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) August 5, 2022

ATLAS: 2 wins

TIES: 2 draws

ATLAS: GPPPG

“The Chivas shirt weighs a lot and when things don’t go well it weighs. In the end, when you have a hobby that demands a lot of you, it gets carried away by the bad timing and people talk very badly about Chivas. There’s no need to make excuses, I’m very happy in Chivas and I really like being here. I’m sure it will soon be different and we’re going to give the fans what they deserve”declared to CLEAR BRAND.

“It’s quite a complicated situation, we haven’t won, we lost the last game and it’s something that concerns the players and the coaching staff. We trust that we can turn things around, we have faith that on Saturday we can win and from there to resume that confidence that we have greatly lacked”he added.

“I feel that it has been a factor that we have not had confidence, every day I see how my teammates demand themselves, in the definition we are doing well in training, but the game comes and we lack forcefulness. The lack of forcefulness ends up affecting us but the results will comefinished El Piojo.

Defenses: Hiram Mier (C), Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, Carlos Cisneros, Alan Mozo

Media: Fernando Beltran, Sebastian Perez Bouquet, Sergio Flores

Forwards: Alexis Vega and Santiago Ormeno

Banking: Raúl Rangel, Pável Pérez, Cristian Calderón, Roberto Alvarado, Isaác Brizuela, Ángel Zaldívar, Alan Torres

“No, I don’t think so (we are favourites). It’s a special game, yes, but a very nice one to play, the stadium will be full for both teams, the truth is that we don’t see ourselves as favourites, we’re looking forward to it to get a good result and play the football we have, take advantage of the opportunities, but we know the offensive power that Chivas has, we have to be very careful and not leave them any space because they also have very interesting players”he explained.

The South American is not a first-timer when it comes to playing classics, since he has played others in other countries, so he has an idea of ​​what is expected of the Guadalajara rivalry.

“There are many emotions, it is played differently despite the fact that one says that it is one more game, it is a Classic, these classics have to be won and it is a very important game where the expectations of each player and the squad are high in each ball divided, in each play, in each moment of the match”he stated.

“This match on Saturday is very important for the club, I know and have played classics and they are different matches, they are special matches, that my teammates live intensely”ended.

Defenses: Anderson Santamaria, Emanuel Aguilera, Jose Abella, Luis Reyes

Media: Edgar Zaldivar, Jeremy Marquez, Ozziel Herrera, Edison Flores

Forwards: Julian Quinones and Julio Furch

Banking: Edyaith Ortega, Jesus Ocejo, Aníbal Chalá, Gaddi Aguirre, José Hernández, Christopher Trejo

Despite playing at home, the results have been worse in the Akronso Atlas It has high possibilities of surprising, however, it is not that team of the last two semesters that has obtained favorable results and with an almost impenetrable defense.

In the end, there could be a disputed and rough duel, with few annotations, but which will end in a distribution of points for both.

Prediction: Chivas 1-1 Atlas