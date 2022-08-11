This Saturday, August 13, Chivas receives Atlas at the Akron Stadium for another edition of Classic Tapatiocorresponding to Matchday 8 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX.
The Guadalajara arrives at the game after having received a hard blow, as he succumbed 2-1 against Mazatlandespite being better in much of the duel, in addition to the penalty that he converted Angel Zaldivar it wasn’t even and still the VAR he considered it correct. emilio sanchez Y Oswaldo Alanis they scored for the Cañoneros, while the Tapatíos were left with ten at 62′, when everything was still goalless, since Ruben Gonzalez received double yellow. The Sacred Flock is in penultimate place in the table with just five points.
On the other hand, red and blackwho had gone three games without winning, came back 3-1 to Queretaro in the Jalisco Stadiumin a duel where both were left with ten for the expulsions of the Argentine Hugo Nervo by the locals and Omar Mendoza for the visit. Angel Sepulveda opened the blackboard, but Louis Reyes, Ozziel Herrera and the Colombian Julian Quinones they appeared. The Academy is thirteenth in the classification with seven points.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Date: Saturday, August 13
Location: Guadalajara
Stadium: Akron Stadium
Schedule: 9:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 7:05 p.m. (US Southern Time) and 10:05 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Referee: Marco Ortiz
Channel: Chivas TV, TUDN and TV Azteca
Online Streaming: https://chivastv.mx/, www.tudn.mx/shows and www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
CHIVAS: 1 win
ATLAS: 2 wins
TIES: 2 draws
CHIVAS: WEEEEE
ATLAS: GPPPG
Robert Alvarado He is one of the last to arrive in the current Flock squad and after not being able to get any victory in the semester, he accepted that the red and white shirt weighs too much and more when the pressure is on with everything, he also spoke about what is coming in the Classic Tapatio.
“The Chivas shirt weighs a lot and when things don’t go well it weighs. In the end, when you have a hobby that demands a lot of you, it gets carried away by the bad timing and people talk very badly about Chivas. There’s no need to make excuses, I’m very happy in Chivas and I really like being here. I’m sure it will soon be different and we’re going to give the fans what they deserve”declared to CLEAR BRAND.
“It’s quite a complicated situation, we haven’t won, we lost the last game and it’s something that concerns the players and the coaching staff. We trust that we can turn things around, we have faith that on Saturday we can win and from there to resume that confidence that we have greatly lacked”he added.
“I feel that it has been a factor that we have not had confidence, every day I see how my teammates demand themselves, in the definition we are doing well in training, but the game comes and we lack forcefulness. The lack of forcefulness ends up affecting us but the results will comefinished El Piojo.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Hiram Mier (C), Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, Carlos Cisneros, Alan Mozo
Media: Fernando Beltran, Sebastian Perez Bouquet, Sergio Flores
Forwards: Alexis Vega and Santiago Ormeno
Banking: Raúl Rangel, Pável Pérez, Cristian Calderón, Roberto Alvarado, Isaác Brizuela, Ángel Zaldívar, Alan Torres
The two-time champion has been the contrast of his city rival, however, the Peruvian edison flowers recognized that there is no favorite for him Classic Tapatioeven when they arrive with a better result and with a different state of mind.
“No, I don’t think so (we are favourites). It’s a special game, yes, but a very nice one to play, the stadium will be full for both teams, the truth is that we don’t see ourselves as favourites, we’re looking forward to it to get a good result and play the football we have, take advantage of the opportunities, but we know the offensive power that Chivas has, we have to be very careful and not leave them any space because they also have very interesting players”he explained.
The South American is not a first-timer when it comes to playing classics, since he has played others in other countries, so he has an idea of what is expected of the Guadalajara rivalry.
“There are many emotions, it is played differently despite the fact that one says that it is one more game, it is a Classic, these classics have to be won and it is a very important game where the expectations of each player and the squad are high in each ball divided, in each play, in each moment of the match”he stated.
“This match on Saturday is very important for the club, I know and have played classics and they are different matches, they are special matches, that my teammates live intensely”ended.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas (S)
Defenses: Anderson Santamaria, Emanuel Aguilera, Jose Abella, Luis Reyes
Media: Edgar Zaldivar, Jeremy Marquez, Ozziel Herrera, Edison Flores
Forwards: Julian Quinones and Julio Furch
Banking: Edyaith Ortega, Jesus Ocejo, Aníbal Chalá, Gaddi Aguirre, José Hernández, Christopher Trejo
It’s known that Chivas he is in a crisis, since it is difficult for him to score and he normally expects a genius from Alexis Vega or some penalty to wet, although from the penalty mark it is not so sure because they have three failed in the tournament.
Despite playing at home, the results have been worse in the Akronso Atlas It has high possibilities of surprising, however, it is not that team of the last two semesters that has obtained favorable results and with an almost impenetrable defense.
In the end, there could be a disputed and rough duel, with few annotations, but which will end in a distribution of points for both.
Prediction: Chivas 1-1 Atlas
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Chivas #Atlas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast
Leave a Reply