The two semifinals of the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League They promise great emotions. In addition to the Clásico Regio, in the other key we can enjoy the National Classic. In the regular season, America ran over Chivas de GuadalajaraHowever, the league is a new tournament where almost anything can happen.
The Eagles did not look so powerful and dominant in their series against Atlético de San Luis and the Sacred Flock showed interesting things in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Atlas. Which of these two greats of Mexican soccer will secure their place in the grand final of the Clausura 2023?
City: Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Acron
Date: Thursday May 18
Schedule: 8:10 p.m.
Television channel: TUDN and TV Azteca
On-line: TUDN App and Azteca App
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Lion
|
0-2 (win)
|
MX League
|
Blue Cross
|
2-1 (win)
|
MX League
|
Mazatlan
|
4-1 (win)
|
MX League
|
Atlas
|
1-0 (loss)
|
Quarterfinals (first leg)
|
Atlas
|
1-0 (win)
|
Quarterfinals (round)
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Blue Cross
|
1-3 (win)
|
MX League
|
cougars
|
1-1
|
MX League
|
FC Juarez
|
0-1 (win)
|
MX League
|
St. Louis Athletic
|
3-1 (win)
|
Quarterfinals (first leg)
|
St. Louis Athletic
|
1-2 (loss)
|
Quarterfinals (round)
|
Game
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Chivas – America
|
2-4
|
Closing 2023
|
America – Chivas
|
2-1
|
Opening 2022
|
Chivas – America
|
0-0
|
Closing 2022
|
America -Chivas
|
0-0
|
Opening 2021
|
Chivas – America
|
0-3
|
Closing 2021
After eliminating the Zorros in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League, Veljko Paunovic, Chivas de Guadalajara coach, indicated that “big things” are coming for his squad in the remainder of the tournament.
“It is a very demanding system and I think it brought out the best in us. We have put on a great show and that is due to this way of competing, this demanding system. I find it very interesting, very exciting. I think we handle emotions well ( …) We knew it could be traced back, but we had to do a tremendous job. There is a group that is a thousand percent, and this continues to make us grow. The best is yet to come”
– Veljko Paunovic
América and Chivas will meet for the twenty-eighth time in the 53-year league in Mexican soccer. The Águilas have a historical superiority by achieving 15 wins for only six losses in the final phases of the Liga MX since 1970. Will the cream-blue team be able to maintain their superiority in the Clausura 2023?
Chivas: M. Jiménez, A. Mozo, G. Sepúveda, A. Briseño, J. Orozco, F. González, I. Brizuela, R. Alvarado, F. Beltrán, A. Vega and V. Guzmán.
America: L. Malagón, M. Layún, I. Reyes, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes, A. Fidalgo, R. Sánchez, J. Rodríguez, D. Valdés, L. Suárez and H. Martín.
America has one of the best offenses in the entire championship. Fernando Ortiz’s team will recover key players to be more solid defensively and also in attack (Israel Reyes and Henry Martín). The first chapter of this series could be taken by the Eagles.
Chivas 1-2 America
#Chivas #América #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply