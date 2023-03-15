This Saturday, March 18, will be the most anticipated match of the tournament, the National Classic corresponding to matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 of Mexican soccer, between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club América from the Akron Stadium.
The rojiblanco team is in fourth place in the standings with 21 units, the product of six wins, three draws and two losses.
On their own, the Eagles are fifth in the standings with 20 points after five wins, five draws and one loss.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: Channel 5, TUDN and Azteca 7.
streaming: TUDN.com and aztecadeportes.com
Channel: Telemundo and UNIVERSE.
streaming:peacock.
Chivas: 1 win
America: 2 wins
Tie: 2 draws
Chivas: DVVV V.
America: VDEV V.
Chivas has received excellent news, because Alexis Vega, one of its greatest references, could return to action this weekend, when Guadalajara hosts América in yet another edition of the Clásico Nacional. The Mexican national team suffered an injury on the second day of the Clausura 2023 and since then has not been able to play.
It would be this same Saturday when the Chivas debut their luxury lineup with the imminent return of vega.
Chivas Lineup: Jimenez; Mozo, Sepúlveda, Orozco, Calderón; Alvarado, Gonzalez, Guzman; Beltrán, Cisneros and C. Cisneros.
Bank: Raúl Rangel, Briseño, Pérez, Mayorga, Olivas, Sánchez, Torres, Flores, Ríos, Vega.
The Águilas come from adding a great victory in ‘El Volcán’ and will go to Guadalajara with the aim of reducing the spirits of the rojiblanco team that is having one of its best tournaments in recent years.
Lineup America: Malagon; Lara, I. Reyes, Cáceres, Reyes; Sanchez, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Rodriguez and Martin.
Banking: Jiménez, Araujo, Aquino, Dos Santos, Viñas, Damm, Suárez, Rodríguez, Layún.
Without a doubt, it will be a very interesting game, as it will be the closest match between the two teams in recent years, the rojiblanco team at home will want to win, but the Eagles will not leave the road easy for them and it will be a power duel against power, although it could surely end in a draw and both teams share points.
Chivas 1-1 America
