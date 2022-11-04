Guadalajara Jalisco.- Veljko Paunović is the first coach in the era of Ferdinand Iron in Chivas from Guadalajara. The Serbian will experience his first opportunity in Liga MX and he wants to do it with a work team determined to make the first team one of the main contenders for the national title.

In recent tournaments, Guadalajara’s prominence has faded, so its main objective is to return the team to the top places and to face the Closure 2023 The coach wants to reinforce himself with good players and with people who know the mexican soccer.

To be in good company on the bench of the Sacred Flock, Paunovic would be interested in working together with Claudio Arzenoa person who knows about national football and who has a record in the MX League being champion with Tuzos from Pachuca by collaborating with Uruguayan coach Diego Alonso.

Chivas de Guadalajara will begin its first days of preseason starting on the 14th of this month. In green valley The rigorous physical and medical examinations will be carried out and then transferred to the Christmas Island resortin Colimato carry out 10 days of work, precisely from November 16 to 26.

In December, the team from Guadalajara will make a trip to SpainOn the 9th they will face Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez and on the 11th they will play against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mamés Stadium.

Later they will return to Mexico to participate in the Sky Cup which will serve as preparation for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. It will be in Group B, as will: Atlas, Tigers UANL, Santos Laguna Y Mazatlan FC in the ‘all against all’ mode, from the 12th to the 30th of the same month. The next semester will start in January.