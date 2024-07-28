On Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They faced the San José Earthquakes, for the match corresponding to matchday one of Group B, in the Leagues CUP 2024.
With a goal by Jeremy Ebobisse in the sixth minute of the match, San José Earthquakes were defeating the Sacred Flock 1-0. However, in stoppage time, Roberto Alvarado scored the 1-1. So much so that it was of little use, since in a penalty shootout the MLS team took the victory.
Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have faced Los Angeles Galaxy twice, and in both matches the Rebaño Sagrado emerged victorious, the last time being in 2022; a friendly match that Chivas won by a score of 2-0.
If Chivas advances to the next round in the Leagues CUP 2024, the next match for the Sacred Flock would be the round of 32 for the title that currently belongs to Lionel Messi’s Inter Mami and company.
As for Liga MX, it resumes activities on Saturday, August 24, the day in which Chivas will face Tigres UANL, on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario. It should be noted that the final for the Leagues CUP is scheduled for Sunday, August 25, so, if Fernando Gago’s team makes it to these stages, it is likely that there will be some modification in the calendar.
