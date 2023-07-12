What would happen if in Germany, England, Italy or the United States there was a Mexican soccer player with brilliant conditions, who dreams of playing for a club he admires but cannot because this team has the “tradition” of signing only players born in the territory national?
More than one would protest against it, surely. They would see it as a retrograde or even discriminatory measure, in times when these terms are more common than ‘hello’ when we run into a person we haven’t seen for a long time.
More news about Chivas
In one of those people from the political union, who should focus on other things and not on something playful like soccer, I would launch the occasional statement saying that it is not possible that in the middle of the 21st century there are serious institutions with ‘extreme right’ thoughts. .
Because this is how we tend to react when we are not in favor of a position. We love extremes, and sometimes we even refer to issues as ‘right’ or ‘left’ without having any idea how one or the other works.
But anyway… let’s go back to the issue of the ball, which is what interests us.
The tradition that has Chivas of only playing with Mexican soccer players, isn’t that a measure of extreme nationalism? In other words: if Chivas played in the MLS, for example, would we see it as an example to follow? Would we still romanticize the ‘Sacred’ Flock? Or does evil become a virtue when the ‘villain’ is a countryman?
I close this note with something I read in ESPN more than ten years ago: ”Chivas is creating its own constitution in a country that has its own. Chivas is saying: we only play with Mexicans by birth, but not all Mexicans by birth can play with us. Incredibly contradictory and discriminatory.”
What do you think: is the Chivas tradition respectable or does it deserve to be something questionable?
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Chivas #transfer #policy #tradition #discrimination
Leave a Reply