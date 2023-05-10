Alan Pulido is perhaps the last great reference for Chivas. The striker was key in achieving the last Liga MX title for the Verde Valle club and, furthermore, he is the last scoring champion that the Guadalajara team can boast. And until Henry Martín ended this, he was the last Mexican-born scoring champion in the local league.
Why did Alan Pulido leave Chivas?
Unfortunately, the departure of Pulido has materialized through the back door. The striker asked the club for a salary increase, since he considered that being the guy who made the most difference on the field, Oribe Peralta was the best paid on the squad. In the end, the board of directors refused to improve his contractual conditions and the striker made the decision to leave for MLS, also having a conflict with Chivas over money issues, which has not gone any further and could allow the return of the scorer.
For what reason is the return of Alan Pulido to Chivas viable?
KeryNews anticipates that Pulido’s lawsuit against Chivas before FIFA was withdrawn at the time and both parties reached an agreement that stopped a legal conflict. For this reason, the option of Alan being banned from the club, as other footballers are, is completely ruled out and his signing is more viable than ever, to such an extent that some sources report that there have already been initial contacts between the striker who plays within Sporting Kansas City and the sports director of the Chivas team, the Iberian Fernando Hierro.
