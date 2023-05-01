the era of serb Veljko Paunovic surprised locals and strangers in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, because despite being his first adventure in Mexican soccer, he achieved what many did not do in recent years, placing Chivas in the league directly by being third in the general table with 34 units.
Guadalajara closed the regular phase by beating 4-1 Mazatlanbut prior to that, he also managed to add three against striped, juarez, Xolos, cougars, tigers, Saints Lagoon, Necaxa, Lion and Blue Crossseveral that will be in the final phase.
Now, the outlook looks encouraging for the team led by El Mago, since the previous times they managed to accumulate 34 points, the Sacred Flock managed to reach three finals, becoming champion in one of them.
One of them was in the summer 97semester in which the League title was raised against Bulls Neza. The strategist was the Brazilian Ricardo Ferrettiwho won the battle Enrique Mezawith an overwhelming 7-2 overall, thanks to four goals from Gustavo ‘The Worm’ Naplestwo of Manuel ‘El Matador’ Martinez and one more of Paulo Cesar ‘Tilon’ Chavez. The rojiblanco team was second in the general table only below the America which added up to 37.
For him winter 98, The Tuca could not repeat the feat, since the Necaxa of Raul Arias won 0-2 overall. On that occasion, the team from Guadalajara was third in the standings, falling below the Toluca and Blue Crosswith 36 and 40 points, respectively.
The last occasion occurred in the Clausura 2004, with an unforgettable final against the cougars which culminated with the auriazul club celebrating after the penalty shootout, where Raphael Medina He was pointed out as the main culprit. In the Ida game, held at the Jalisco Stadiumthere was a 1-1 draw after goals from Ramon Morales and JOsé Luis ‘Parejita’ López. Already in the return, there were not so many, leaving the series 5-4. The technician was Dutch Hans Westerhoffalling below cougars and jaguarswho achieved 41 and 42 points, respectively.
However, in the last championship in Guadalajara, with the Argentine Matias Almeyda in front, the rojiblanco team added 27 points, finishing third behind striped and Xolos.
