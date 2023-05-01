Chivas de Liguilla! Chivas thrashed Mazatlán at home and secured their place in the direct league in third place. Veljko Paunovic surpassed Matías Almeyda on points in a tournament. Do you think Chivas is a candidate for the title?https://t.co/5m6LJGqqQR#LigaMX #Chivas #Mazatlan pic.twitter.com/sXuElkKuCE — Halftime (@halftime) April 30, 2023

Now, the outlook looks encouraging for the team led by El Mago, since the previous times they managed to accumulate 34 points, the Sacred Flock managed to reach three finals, becoming champion in one of them.

BY THE BRAND 🐐 Chivas is three points away from equaling its best points mark in short tournaments, in case of winning Mazatlán they would reach 34 pts 👀The three times he achieved this amount, this is how it went: Summer 97: Champion 🥇

Winter 98: Runner-up 🥈

Clausura 2004: Runner-up 🥈 pic.twitter.com/jBepYZ7O4g – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 25, 2023

For him winter 98, The Tuca could not repeat the feat, since the Necaxa of Raul Arias won 0-2 overall. On that occasion, the team from Guadalajara was third in the standings, falling below the Toluca and Blue Crosswith 36 and 40 points, respectively.

However, in the last championship in Guadalajara, with the Argentine Matias Almeyda in front, the rojiblanco team added 27 points, finishing third behind striped and Xolos.