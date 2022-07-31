🎥 Boos for Alexis Vega when leaving the field after the disappointing 0-0 against Pachuca. Chivas has 5 points out of 18, has no wins in the 2022 Apertura and has not even scored in four home games. Crisis. @ASMexico #Day6 #Opening2022 pic.twitter.com/6gmtKO08xq – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) July 31, 2022

The first half passed without many emotions, since the duel was quite close in the midfield, where the most outstanding thing happened at minute 21 when Carlos Cisneros was reprimanded for a foul on the Colombian Aviles Hurtadoas well as a shot from the Argentine Nico Ibanez that brushed the crossbar.

🟥 THE FIRST EXPELLED OF THE NIGHT! 🐹 Oscar Murillo put an iron on Pérez’s knee and leaves @tuzos with 10 players. 🥶 Correct decision? 📱 Follow him LIVE on @peacockTV ➡️ https://t.co/N2nNr5LlkY#ChivasEnTelemundo pic.twitter.com/tQRsVRh2We – Telemundo Sports (@TelemundoSports) July 31, 2022

Despite the extra man, Guadalajara could not take advantage of the situation because the Hidalguenses controlled the ball better, since they settled in better, while the rojiblancos weakened, without taking advantage of the fixed tactic either.

Nevertheless, Vega continued to insist by volleying the ball at 76′, but again the figure of Ustari; in the end, the bank Pachuca asked for a hand Antonio Briseno that neither the referee Adonai Escobedo neither him VAR decreed, for which the technician William Almada he was expelled.

The voice of the stadium. This is how the Chivas fans say goodbye. After confirming the worst offensive streak at home in its history. 0 goals in 360 minutes pic.twitter.com/TFLyM6MkWf – Erick López 🥏 (@_ericklo) July 31, 2022

“Assume it with total commitment and responsibility, it’s true, we haven’t managed to score at home, we haven’t been fine. I have to keep working, we can’t throw in the towel today to keep looking in front of the goal. We have to concentrate on scoring goals because we haven’t been able”he declared.

🎥 “Assume it with total commitment and responsibility. We must continue insisting, we cannot throw in the towel, we must insist more. We have to concentrate on scoring goals”: ​​Ricardo Cadena. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/thwxcOxT6Y – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) July 31, 2022

“Work, keep looking for the means to find that goal. We have offensive people who have been given that responsibility, with (Ángel) Zaldívar, ‘Tepa’ (Jesús González), (Santiago) Ormeño, but it’s not just them, they’re ‘ Piojo’ (Roberto Alvarado), Fer (Beltrán), ‘Cone’ (Isaác Brizuela) and it is everyone’s responsibility, I feel I have the ability to take the team forward”ended.