Chivas is in a serious crisis, as six dates have passed without being able to know what victory is and what it is to score at home, adding five units out of a possible 18, to be in thirteenth place in the 2022 Opening Tournament of Liga MX.
To make matters worse, things settled down so that the Sacred Flock could win a win Akron Stadiumbecause Pachuca was left with ten men at the end of the first part, there was also a penalty that Alexis Vega He did not know how to transform, letting go of the three points.
The first half passed without many emotions, since the duel was quite close in the midfield, where the most outstanding thing happened at minute 21 when Carlos Cisneros was reprimanded for a foul on the Colombian Aviles Hurtadoas well as a shot from the Argentine Nico Ibanez that brushed the crossbar.
At 38′, Luis Chavez took a free kick shooting straight at the door, with Miguel Jimenez controlling without any problem and at 41′ came the direct red card for the Colombian Oscar Murillowhich hit the knee of Sebastian Perez Bouquetleaving with ten the Tuzos.
Despite the extra man, Guadalajara could not take advantage of the situation because the Hidalguenses controlled the ball better, since they settled in better, while the rojiblancos weakened, without taking advantage of the fixed tactic either.
Again, Santiago Ormeno saw action, but could only head a ball without direction; minutes later, Vega tried a shot that the Argentine Oscar Ustari managed to deflect, until at 71 ‘the penalty came in favor of the house when mauritius isais put his hand in, something he missed Vega by bursting the crossbar in an incredible way.
Nevertheless, Vega continued to insist by volleying the ball at 76′, but again the figure of Ustari; in the end, the bank Pachuca asked for a hand Antonio Briseno that neither the referee Adonai Escobedo neither him VAR decreed, for which the technician William Almada he was expelled.
After the game, the coach Richard Chain He came out again to show his face, accepting sorrow for not being able to get the results, although he accepted that he is not going to throw in the towel, as some journalists questioned him if he should continue to lead after the poor results obtained.
“Assume it with total commitment and responsibility, it’s true, we haven’t managed to score at home, we haven’t been fine. I have to keep working, we can’t throw in the towel today to keep looking in front of the goal. We have to concentrate on scoring goals because we haven’t been able”he declared.
“I think it is a matter of maximum attention. I am convinced that the boys are the first ones who do not want to make mistakes. From my part, to support them, to work more with them, to take into account that football has that particularity, which is often on behalf of that factor, which today is not going through us”he added.
“Work, keep looking for the means to find that goal. We have offensive people who have been given that responsibility, with (Ángel) Zaldívar, ‘Tepa’ (Jesús González), (Santiago) Ormeño, but it’s not just them, they’re ‘ Piojo’ (Roberto Alvarado), Fer (Beltrán), ‘Cone’ (Isaác Brizuela) and it is everyone’s responsibility, I feel I have the ability to take the team forward”ended.
