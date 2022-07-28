IN THE LAST MINUTES! 💔🙃 Santiago Ormeño committed a penalty and Chivas drew 2-2 with Querétaro. Pérez Bouquet and Vega were the scorers. pic.twitter.com/07RlEp4dAz – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) July 28, 2022

Likewise, at 22′ again roosters stalked, now with Angel Sepulvedawho could not finish off in the area due to the good start of Jimenezapart a minute later the Argentine Ariel Nahuelpan He finished off with a header inside the area, with the wacho raffling off the physique again.

In the 42′, Omar Mendoza he kicked Vega to be reprimanded and before the end of the first half, the tie from Querétaro came. In the addition, the Argentine Gabriel Rojas He took a good cross into the area so that Nahuelpan put in a header that beat Jimenez.

In 78′, Pavel Perez was shot down by balanta in the area to mark the maximum penalty, which he converted Vega tricking the goalkeeper; likewise, at 85′, kevin escamilla headed in the area with the wacho tackling, but it didn’t matter much because the VAR scored a penalty after Ormeno pulled the Uruguayan Enzo Martinezcoming mario osuna to close the final 2-2 at 89′.

“Santi perhaps has not had the best participation with the team, we are looking to find the goal, that reference in the attack, we continue fighting, looking for options, today we are looking in many ways, I will not let my guard down, I will continue fighting to resolve this situation”declared String.