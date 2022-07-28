Guadalajara still does not know what it means to win in the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament, because despite beating Querétaro twice in the Corregidora Stadiumagain let go of the win in the last minute to claim four points from 15 in fourteenth position.
At minute 3, Christian Calderon sent a center to the area with Jesus Gonzalez connecting without giving the ball the correct direction, missing a very clear opportunity, but the first approach where a goalkeeper was required came until 12′ by the locals when the Argentine David Barbona he took out a low shot that he rejected Miguel Jimenez no complications.
Likewise, at 22′ again roosters stalked, now with Angel Sepulvedawho could not finish off in the area due to the good start of Jimenezapart a minute later the Argentine Ariel Nahuelpan He finished off with a header inside the area, with the wacho raffling off the physique again.
However, it was Guadalajara who went upstairs first through Sebastian Perez Bouquet. When rejecting a ball, the captain Jorge Hernandez gave possession to Alexis Vegawho ran from midfield, touched the youth squad, who eluded Paul Barrier to then vaccinate Tony Rodriguez.
In the 42′, Omar Mendoza he kicked Vega to be reprimanded and before the end of the first half, the tie from Querétaro came. In the addition, the Argentine Gabriel Rojas He took a good cross into the area so that Nahuelpan put in a header that beat Jimenez.
For the 62′, the rojiblancos changes came, arriving the premiere in MX League of Santiago Ormenowho unfortunately let the 1-2 go in the 74th minute. Vega appeared on the right side taking a rival and entering the area to take a diagonal that Ormeno connected to the presence of the Colombian kevin balanta.
In 78′, Pavel Perez was shot down by balanta in the area to mark the maximum penalty, which he converted Vega tricking the goalkeeper; likewise, at 85′, kevin escamilla headed in the area with the wacho tackling, but it didn’t matter much because the VAR scored a penalty after Ormeno pulled the Uruguayan Enzo Martinezcoming mario osuna to close the final 2-2 at 89′.
After what happened, the helmsman of the Herd recognized that Ormeno He did not have the best debut, after missing a clear one and committing the penalty that cost the victory, without forgetting that he is really sorry for the fans because the results have not been given, having a feeling of frustration.
“Santi perhaps has not had the best participation with the team, we are looking to find the goal, that reference in the attack, we continue fighting, looking for options, today we are looking in many ways, I will not let my guard down, I will continue fighting to resolve this situation”declared String.
“Quite frustrated, also annoyed because I have not achieved the objective, which is to add three, it is very difficult for us to score goals, we have inattention, we have that annoyance, of not fulfilling the objective that was to win. We have had little productivity, we have had situations , but we have not been able to specify, my team will continue to work hard to achieve everything we set out to do”ended.
