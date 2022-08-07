One more fall for the Chivas within the MX League, the rojiblanco team has 7 days without winning, its second worst streak in the team’s history within the short tournaments of Mexican soccer, in addition, they have the sad statistic of being the worst offense so far in the tournament, everything around Verde Valle is in chaos.
Now, various sources indicate that Cadena will be fired in the following hours, while others point out that the coach has one more life this tournament and it will be in the Guadalajara classic. What is a fact, regardless of whether Ricardo is fired or not before the duel against Atlas, the reality is that in Ricardo Peláez’s office there are already three names to be the next coach of the herd.
The two names that Ricardo Peláez likes the most are Antonio Mohamed and Ricardo Ferreti, both available and surely interested in taking over the herd, however, their salaries could represent a problem, since they are among the best paid within the portfolio of coaches in Mexico. The third option is Gerardo Espinoza, who is currently in charge of Tapatío and could take the same step as Cadena at the time, leave the affiliate team and take on the first team for the rest of the tournament.
