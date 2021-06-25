The departure of José Juan Macías from Club Deportivo Guadalajara has been widely commented and, although many already take it for granted, other journalists and the media indicate that, if the pass has not been made official, it is why the negotiations between Macías and Chivas are stuck.
Getafe already has everything ready for the footballer of the Flock to join the team, they have reached an economic agreement and the loan for 1 year would be made, however, from Chivas they have put one last condition on the Mexican striker that the player is not willing to sign.
According to the portal Halftime, from Chivas they have asked José Juan Macías to sign a contract renewal with the team and thus go on loan for one year, something that the forward does not want to do. Macías’ contract ends in the summer of 2022, same date on which the player’s loan with Getafe expires.
The point is that, If Macías renews with Chivas and Getafe does not make the purchase option valid, the forward will have to return to the Flock. Instead, If the renewal is not given and Getafe does not make the purchase option valid, Chivas will run out of the rest of the money and Macías as a free agent to be able to contract with any team that wants to have it.
Chivas already has the replacement of José Juan Macías for the Apertura 2021
According to the newspaper Récord, in Chivas they do not plan to go for another striker after the loss of Macías and would stay with Oribe Peralta as his replacement
José Juan Macías will arrive in Spain signed by Getafe’s subsidiary team
José Juan Macías will come to football in Spain signed by the Getafe subsidiary and not by the first team for administrative reasons.
This is the reason that currently moves Macías away from Getafe and that he is negotiating with the herd’s board of directors, if they do not reach an agreement, the signing of the forward could come down.
