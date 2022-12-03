In the team of Chivas There is a good atmosphere so far in the preseason and this is due a lot to the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovichwho has injected that energy into each of his players.
Although it is true that no reinforcement has yet been reported, the rojiblancos have already sent a message to the entire Liga MX, where they promise to be an “intense” club and with important arrivals up front.
“We have seen a lot of video analysis, we have worked a lot, we have improved and in friendly matches it has been noticed, we have had arrivals and I know that we are improving. We will be intense, he is like that at work”. the player mentioned in an interview Sergio Flores.
Likewise, the player pointed out that the fans must play an important role, doing their thing with the unconditional support of the chiverío team.
“New ones have returned, they are reinforcements at the end of the day but we have been intense, adapted new ideas to demonstrate, for ourselves and I feel that with that the people must support us, believe in us because we will have a lot of arrivals, we will kill each other in each game and we will deliver the maximum”. sentenced.
For now, next Monday the Chivas travel to Spain for the tour where they will face Getafe and Athletic Club, to immediately break ranks and close the year in the winter holidays.
