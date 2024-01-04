Chivas is experiencing very complex moments internally, since nothing is going as the club expected. In the short term, everything indicates that in Guadalajara there will be more departures than arrivals, this week the club completed the sale of Zaldívar, and in addition, yesterday a transfer was announced that the fans of the flock did not expect and that has not been of the all well received. The young Luis Puente, one of the most outstanding talents in the youth team, will continue his career within Pachuca, this after the herd had complications in managing him.
As pointed out from Bolavip, there were two factors that led to Luis' departure. The first, the player's desire from the first team right now, since the sports area had other plans for him.
The second, with six months of contract and dissatisfied with his role, in Guadalajara they understood that they would have problems signing his renewal, so the team preferred to accommodate him in the negotiation for Castillo, also keeping 50 percent of the scorer's card. thus avoiding a leak without obtaining a single peso.
The market, as has become a habit for the herd, is being a nightmare that is difficult to navigate; the team has today released several discards that were not taken into account by management. However, despite the accumulation of departures, those from Verde Valle have only closed the arrival of José Castillo, a young man with potential but who is far from being a significant figure within the team.
