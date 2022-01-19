Since the departure of Rodolfo Cota, Chivas de Guadalajara has struggled to find its starting goalkeeper. The position has been disputed by José Antonio Rodríguez and Raúl Gudiño, but neither of the two elements has been able to be a guarantee under the three sticks. ‘Toño’ left for Gallos Blancos de Querétaro for Clausura 2022 and the board gave ‘Gudi’ the backing to be the undisputed starter this season.
However, the 25-year-old goalkeeper raised doubts on matchday 2, against Pachuca, after a big mistake that cost the Sacred Flock a goal. Gudiño played short with Gilberto Sepúlveda, the ‘Tiba’, before the high pressure of the Tuzos, he returned the ball for the rojiblanco goalkeeper; he lost sight of the ball, could not control it and the ball embedded itself inside the goal. Users on social networks harshly criticized “Gudi’s” performance.
According to Diario Récord, inside the locker room the Chivas de Guadalajara players regretted the result they obtained against Pachuca, but they gave their vote of confidence to both Sepúlveda and Gudiño. According to this report, Marcelo Michel Leaño, Flock coach, spoke with both players and asked them to quickly change the chip and leave behind the mistake against the Tuzos.
This Saturday, January 22, Chivas de Guadalajara will receive the Gallos Blancos at the Akron Stadium. Querétaro is one of the most modest squads in the entire Liga MX, which is why the rojiblancos start as favorites to win.
