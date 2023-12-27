Chivas is very slow in the market, the Verde Valle team in fact has several names on the wish list, many of them were even direct requests from the club's former coach, Paunovic, although Fernando Hierro's leadership is encountering many obstacles along the way, which is why the Guadalajara team has seen players like Guillermo Martínez, who will sign with the Pumas, and Marcel Ruíz himself, renewed with the Toluca team, slip through their fingers.
Right now Guadalajara has the focus on just one player, it is Fidel Ambriz, the most talented youth containment in all of Mexico and who has been the desire of the flock for more than a year. In Chivas they are negotiating at a forced pace with Grupo Pachuca, the company in charge of León for the transfer of the midfielder, however, as the days go by, optimism declines, Ambriz's price is not entirely affordable and if that were not enough, in the mind of the footballer is Europe.
Fidel has a market in the old continent, a fact of which the player is aware and although he does not have formal offers, the reality is that Fidel prefers to continue within León for some time and then be sold from the cats to the old continent, as he considers Going through Chivas first can be a growth at a local level, but later when it comes to trying to make the leap in quality it can be a much more complex move in every sense.
