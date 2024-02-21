It was at minute 28 when Ricardo Monreal took the mark Pavel Perez on the right to send a diagonal that the Colombian closed before the incredulous gaze of Antonio Briseno.

Now Guadalajara must turn the page because on Saturday they have another important match against another team with a great presence.

Here is the schedule of the Flock's next five games:

GAGO'S CHIVAS FALL IN AGUASCALIENTES 💥 Necaxa ⚡ remains UNDEfeated and beats Guadalajara 1-0 pic.twitter.com/VIpDyc4aF4 — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) February 21, 2024

There will be everything in this match, apart from that they have a pending account due to the provocation of their youth player Cesar Huerta with his 'Re-Made in CU'.

The statistics are even, in the last five games there have been two wins for Guadalajara due to two losses and a draw, although the last two visits by the Panzas Verdes have been a 0-0 draw and a 0-3 victory.

For many, those from Coapa are wide favorites due to what was done in the Apertura 2023, but nothing is ever written in this type of commitment.