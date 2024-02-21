This Tuesday the early game took place between Necaxa and Chivas of Matchday 9 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the Sacred Flock fell by the minimum of the Colombian Diber Changingwith which, they remained with twelve points in eighth and were surpassed by the Rayos who reached 14 points to be seventh in the general table.
It was at minute 28 when Ricardo Monreal took the mark Pavel Perez on the right to send a diagonal that the Colombian closed before the incredulous gaze of Antonio Briseno.
Now Guadalajara must turn the page because on Saturday they have another important match against another team with a great presence.
Here is the schedule of the Flock's next five games:
Chivas vs. Cougars
Saturday, February 24
Akron Stadium
Matchday 8, Liga MX
7:05 p.m.
The Clásico is not Clásico because the great rivalry between both institutions has grown more and more over the years. To this we must add that just in the last League They met in the quarterfinals, where Universidad Nacional took the place due to its position in the table. At the same time, we must add that just on the last day of A2023 they collided in the regular phase with the Auriazules taking the three points due to a missed penalty Alexis Vega at the last minute, which meant that they could not close the Big Party at home. If the current Toluca element had scored, in League they would have reached the semifinals due to position in the table.
There will be everything in this match, apart from that they have a pending account due to the provocation of their youth player Cesar Huerta with his 'Re-Made in CU'.
Blue Cross vs Chivas
Saturday, March 2
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 10, Liga MX
7:00 p.m.
At this moment La Maquina is the super leader of the competition with 16 units, which will be a good test for the red and white team, which has strong aspirations, in addition to serving enough to face the first of the three National Classics of the month of March. The Argentine team Martin Anselmi has already found its best form, however, to also be the first semester of Fernando Gago In Mexican soccer, he is doing well. Of the last five clashes between the two teams, Chivas dominates with three wins, one draw and one loss.
Chivas vs. America
Wednesday, March 6
Akron Stadium
Round of 16, Concachampions
9:00 p.m.
Due to the ranking of the CONCACAFthe Águilas will close the round of 16 clash at home CONCACAF Champions League, so the first confrontation will be in La Fortaleza, where the Sacred Flock will have to get a positive and comfortable result and then step on the Nest. The last two games of the National Classic In the Guadalajara building they are not happy, since in the first leg semifinals of Clausura 2023 the Guadalajara club lost by the minimum and in the regular phase they were beaten 2-4. They must change their image as locals.
Chivas vs. Lion
Saturday, March 9
Akron Stadium
Matchday 11, Liga MX
5:05 p.m.
La Fiera is another of the clubs that opted for a foreign coach who is living his first adventure in the Liga MX. The beginning of the Uruguayan Jorge Bava It has not been entirely good, since they have allowed a large number of scores, in addition to their stellar signing, Andres Guardado, he was quickly injured. However, you can never do less to the emerald team because it usually gives pleasant surprises, and it also has players who can change the situation at any moment, just like the Uruguayan Federico Viñas or the Ecuadorian Angel Mena.
The statistics are even, in the last five games there have been two wins for Guadalajara due to two losses and a draw, although the last two visits by the Panzas Verdes have been a 0-0 draw and a 0-3 victory.
America vs Chivas
Wednesday March 13th
Aztec stadium
Round of 16, Concachampions
8:30 p.m.
Although there was much talk about the remodeling of the Aztec stadium and that the azulcremas would not use the property for this semester, that seems to be behind them because they have played almost all their duels there and since it is a National Classic, they could not stop using their venue against their greatest rival. In this match, Pintita and his pupils will know if they will advance to the quarterfinals of the Concachampions and they will be in the fight for the international title.
For many, those from Coapa are wide favorites due to what was done in the Apertura 2023, but nothing is ever written in this type of commitment.
