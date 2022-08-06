Bad and bad for the Chivas team. Yesterday he added his second loss and still hasn’t won in seven dates of the 2022 Opening Tournament. The rojiblancos entered the Kraken field to measure strength against Mazatlan falling 2-1 on the scoreboard.
In a game where there was more talk about the arbitration issue due to the various mistakes made by the whistler Jorge Abraham Camacho, the Mazatlecos prevailed and took advantage of the fact that Chivas was left without Fernando ‘Bear’ Gonzalez for a double yellow card at 61′.
The errors made by the players from Guadalajara were also present, and in the first part the defender louis olives missed a clear in front of the goal; while Alexis Vega He did not want to be left behind and sent a shot to the stands when the door was open and with goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis already defeated.
After the expulsion of ‘Bear’, only six minutes later the first of the night fell, the work of Emilio Sánchez with an accurate header; the tie came after a penalty that was reviewed by the whistleblower, who considered a foul inside the area. The collector was Angel Zaldivarand despite the fact that he missed his shot with a save from the goalkeeper, the rebound was left to him to just push the ball and thus put the equalizer.
When it seemed that everything would end in a draw, at 87′ the rebound goal fell from Oswaldo Alanis. The former Chivas hit the ball on a free kick after a good feint by Beneditti, at that moment Mozo crossed and the ball bounced off him to completely change the direction of “Guacho”, who could no longer do anything to save the spherical.
It was like that Chivas lost again in the contest and still does not know the victory. Likewise, with this disaster Mazatlán ended the hegemony that the rojiblancos had imposed. In the last games played, the Tapatíos had won 3 and tied one, so now, finally, the Cañoneros put an end to the negative streak and they already know what it is to beat Chivas and they also got their first three points in the present contest.
