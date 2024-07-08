It is no secret that Chivas is still in the process of signing Jordi Cortizo, however, Monterrey’s huge financial demands for the Mexican have significantly slowed down the midfielder’s arrival to the ranks of the Verde Valle squad. That being the case, Guadalajara is slowly losing patience in the search for its star reinforcement of the summer, and while the Mexican national team player moves away, two high-quality names from the MLS are gaining weight and guarantees.
As happened a couple of weeks ago with Fidel Barajas, Chivas could move to sign two other talents of Mexican descent within the MLS. The first is Brian Gutiérrez, the Chicago Fire midfielder with the ability to play as a winger although he is not a great talent, a footballer with a very good assist average and who also has good scoring ability.
The second is Diego Luna, a youngster who this weekend provided three assists for his club. Diego is more of a left winger who likes to play in different positions and is usually victorious in one-on-one duels. He is an excellent mid- and long-range shot and, like Gutiérrez, is always closer to providing an assist than scoring.
Both Luna and Gutiérrez are valued between 6 and 10 million dollars, meaning their final price could be somewhere between those two figures. In this case, Chivas has been following their football for weeks, and this summer, they could move to sign one of the two if the move for Cortizo falls through.
