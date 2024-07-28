As a faithful follower of the colors of the Chivaswe can say that the point they rescued was positive, after drawing 1-1 with San José in their presentation in the Leagues CupBut as an analyst, we must point out that the popular Mexican team continues to be lacking due to its irregular performances.

Facing San Jose, one of the worst teams of the current MLS season, they were unable to take advantage of several factors in their favor, one of the main ones being that the California stadium registered an attendance of 55,000 fans, most of them wearing the Guadalajara jersey, which set a record for a professional soccer game.

But the red-and-white players were unable to reciprocate the great support they received in the same way.

It was true that Chivas, forced to tie, threw themselves at San José’s goal with everything they had, which forced them to double their reinforcements, but the Aztec team managed to equalize in injury time through a good shot by Roberto Alvarado, which forced the extra point to be decided in penalty kicks.

In that instance, San José’s shooters were more accurate, to take the point that left the sacred flock in a very compromised situation, which in its last match next Sunday will face the Galaxi of Los Angeles.

It will be a very long week for the red and white team and hopefully it will help them prepare well and finally give a convincing performance that will please their hundreds of fans in the United States.

Among the other teams that saw action yesterday in the Leagues Cup, the positive note was given by Atlas, who beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0.

And Inter Miami, without their star Lionel Messi, lived up to the prediction by defeating Puebla 2-0.

PRE-MUNDIAL. The selected one

Mexican U20 team qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup being played in our country by tying 1-1 with Panama.

It is worth mentioning that both teams finished the first round with 7 points and tied in all departments, but the Aztecs kept the place of honor, thanks to the fact that they had fewer yellow cards than the Panamanians.

So in the next round, Mexico will take Costa Rica as its rival and Panama will face the United States.

BAD START. The Dorados de Sinaloa started the new season of the Expansion League on the wrong foot, falling by a minimum of 1-0 against the Mineros de Zacatecas.

The Big Fish received a very early goal 10 minutes into the game through José Avila, from which they were never able to recover and Sebastián Abreu was unable to live up to the football adage that a team with a new coach wins.

The Dorados’ home game will take place next Saturday and we will see if they have better luck in that match.

