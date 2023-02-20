The Chivas del Guadalajara team continues in the fight for the first places in the general classification in the Clausura 2023. So far, those led by coach Veljko Paunovic are in fifth place with 15 points and are living a good moment, however , not everything is rosy, and it is that a player has been injured at the beginning of the week.
After it was reported that José Juan Macías ruptured his cruciate ligament again, the bad news continues in Verde Valle, and it is that at the beginning of the week the striker’s injury was confirmed Daniel Rios.
According to information from the journalist TUDN Rodrigo Celoriothe attacker suffered a leg injury at the end of the game against Pumas on Saturday, which would call into question his participation in the game next Saturday against Tigres.
So far the team Chivas has not spoken about it. It is expected that in the following days he will work alongside his other teammates, otherwise, he would do separate exercises and could go to the bench for the next commitment.
It should be noted that the 27-year-old footballer scored his first goal with Chivas precisely in the match against the Pumas. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
