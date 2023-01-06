This Saturday, January 7, Chivas visits Rayados at the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumfor Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX, where the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He hopes to start his process with the Flock on the right foot.
The Guadalajara signed to Victor Guzman Y Daniel Riosof Pachuca Y charlotte fc of the MLSrespectively, added to the returns of Ronaldo Cisneros (Atlanta United), Alejandro Mayorga (Blue Cross) Y Zahid Munoz (Atletico San Luis)dropping Jesus Molina (Cougars), Miguel Ponce, Toño Rodríguez (Xolos), Ricardo Angulo (Leon), Angel Zaldivar (San Luis), Paolo Yrizar (Queretaro),Y Josecarlos Van Rankin (Necaxa).
The new sports director of the club, the Spanish Fernando Hierroannounced that the campus is closed for the next semester, so there will be no more reinforcements, even though the fans were waiting for more, apart from the manager accepted the great difficulty he had in his first transfer market to be able to add national elements, without leaving aside the high prices that hinder the possibility of signing in the League.
Monterey added as reinforcements Omar Goveacoming from volunteer from Romania, yeah Jordi Cortizoof Pueblaalthough it is expected that he will look for a central defender before the departure of Cesar Montes to the Spanish of Barcelona and talk about Victor Guzman of Xolos. To this is added the loss of the Argentine Matías Kranevitterwho left for River Plateas well as that of Rodolfo Pizarrowho returned to inter miami of the MLS.
Prior to the match, the Argentine German Berterame announced that the team will come out with all the desire to get the three points, taking advantage of the locality, apart from that they have the objective of eliminating all the errors made in the past semester when they were eliminated by Pachuca in the semifinals.
“We all always want to win the first game. We are going to go out with all the desire and with that extra that we all have to take the advantage at home. We know what Chivas is, but we had a great preseason and hopefully Saturday will be favorable for the team”he expressed.
Q: Raul Rangel – latest reports ensure that Miguel Jimenez He casts a lot of doubts on the coach, so he would be willing to debut the rojiblanco youth squad, who despite not having much professional experience is more to the Serb’s liking.
DC: Gilberto Sepulveda – One of those who generated the most confidence in the helmsman is El Tiba, who will be the leader of the plant. Throughout his debut, the defender has had his ups and downs, but he once again has a chance to prove himself.
DC: Jesus Chiquete – The one chosen to team up in the center with El Tiba is also a youth player, who was used more as a left back in the past semester. Since he made his debut, the defender has become one of the jewels of the team and the one who constantly receives the support of the fans.
RHP: Jesus Sanchez – El Chapito will continue as a right winger, since he was the most used during the preseason. It seems that the Serbian was convinced of the dedication and sacrifice of the rojiblanco captain, who would once again be above Alan Mozowho arrived as the team’s supposed right-back six months ago.
LI: Alejandro Mayorga – The left side is one of the most fought positions in the squad because it is Christian Calderon Y Carlos Cisnerosbut in the end, El Alacrán would be the one chosen to start, after having spent the last tournament with Blue Cross.
MD: Sergio Flores – The Walrus was one of the best elements of Chivas last tournament, consolidating in contention, helping his teammates to go on the attack. His good run and his condition to recover balls make him immovable in the scheme.
MO: Fernando Beltran – After not being able to go to the World Cup in Qatar, El Nene aims to continue growing and be a benchmark for the team. He is expected to be the game point guard that is needed, since he has great field vision.
MO: Pavel Perez – Paunovic has the desire to play Pocho Guzman, but he knows that he must gradually adapt to not being able to play the entire preseason. For this reason, the rojiblanco squad player would remain as starter unless the helmsman changes plans shortly before the game.
IE: Alexis Vega – Gru’s desire was to draw the attention of clubs in Europe with his participation in the World Cup without success. However, he is already totally focused on the tournament, knowing that he is a benchmark and that many hopes are placed on his shoulders thanks to his worth.
ED: Isaac Brizuela – El Conejito would be appearing as a right winger, after having a good preseason. The attacker experienced a new air last semester, thanks to his overflow and sacrifice, since despite being offensive, he contributes a lot to defensive tasks.
CD: Santiago Ormeno – With the departure of Angel Zaldivar and the discarded Jose Juan Macias, Ronaldo Cisneros Y Daniel Riosdue to rehabilitation and the lack of transfer passes, respectively, the former de Puebla will be the center forward, gaining the position from jesus gonzalez. Ormedeus achieved several goals in preseason and hopes to continue the same.
Possible alignment: Raúl Rangel; Jesus Chiquete, Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Sanchez, Alejandro Mayorga; Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltrán, Pável Pérez; Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, Santiago Ormeno.
Banking: Miguel Jiménez, Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño, Alan Mozo, Carlos Cisneros, Víctor Guzmán, Alan Torres, Cristián Calderón, Jesús González, Luis Olivas, Rubén González, Sergio Pérez Bouquet, Luis Puente, Zahid Muñóz.
