The new sports director of the club, the Spanish Fernando Hierroannounced that the campus is closed for the next semester, so there will be no more reinforcements, even though the fans were waiting for more, apart from the manager accepted the great difficulty he had in his first transfer market to be able to add national elements, without leaving aside the high prices that hinder the possibility of signing in the League.

#Chivas made official the numbers that Victor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos will use.

Pocho will use number 5, so Rios will wear number 9. pic.twitter.com/74wY1FxP4a – Chivas (@NotiChivas_) January 3, 2023

Prior to the match, the Argentine German Berterame announced that the team will come out with all the desire to get the three points, taking advantage of the locality, apart from that they have the objective of eliminating all the errors made in the past semester when they were eliminated by Pachuca in the semifinals.

“We all always want to win the first game. We are going to go out with all the desire and with that extra that we all have to take the advantage at home. We know what Chivas is, but we had a great preseason and hopefully Saturday will be favorable for the team”he expressed.

LOOKING TO OVERCOME👀‼️ “The fall hit all of us, not just the fans, from that defeat he learned a lot, (…) learning is to face that defeat,” commented Germán Berterame, the Monterrey striker, for FOX#FootballMedia #LigaMX #Closure2023 #Monterrey pic.twitter.com/djPuS9qrs5 — Official Soccer Media (@futbolmediaofi) January 4, 2023