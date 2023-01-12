The Chivas del Guadalajara they continue to believe in no one. In their debut in the Clausura they won by the slightest difference against Rayados de Monterrey and now the illusion for the championship is high.
After a good preseason where they scored 18 goals and obtained second place in the SKY Cup, a solid and motivated team is seen.
Despite the few reinforcements for this contest, the dressing room is more united than ever and they are enjoying a good moment, which they have managed to capture on the pitch.
Few changes are expected in Paunovic’s eleven compared to last game, since a competitive and dynamic team was seen on the field.
The Serbian coach will go with him ‘Wacho’ Jimenez under the three sticks, while the defenders who will be in charge of protecting their frame will be Jesus Sanchez, Gilberto Sepulveda, jesus orozco Y Alejandro Mayorga.
Already in the middle sector of the field, Veljko Paunovic will use Pavel Perez, Sergio Flores Y Fernando Beltran. Already in the upper part, those in charge of the goals will be jose gonzalez, Ronaldo Cisneros Y Alexis Vega.
Goalie: Gilberto Jimenez
Defenses: Jesus Sanchez, Gilberto Sepulveda, Jesus Orozco, Alejandro Mayorga
Media: Pavel Perez, Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltran
Forwards: José González, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alexis Vega
It is expected to be this way Chivas I jumped onto the Alfonso Lastras field to face Atlético San Luis next Friday. Likewise, it should be noted that the strategist Paunovic will not have Santiago Ormeño, who will be out of the club after having played 14 games scoring one goal.
#Chivas #starting #lineup #match #San #Luis #matchday
Leave a Reply