This Saturday, January 21, Chivas will experience their first Clausura 2023 game at home at the akron stadium receiving Toluca, in Matchday 3 of Liga MX. El Rebaño comes from adding a victory and a draw against striped Y Atlético San Luisrespectively, harvesting four units.
Unfortunately for him Guadalajara, Alexis Vega He suffered an injury against the Potosinos and will be out for six to eight weeks, so he would return until Date 12, since he required a meniscus cut, something that worries the fans because he is considered the best player on the squad.
On the loss of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic said: “We try not to be dramatic or tragic of course, because I think it would not take us in the right direction, trusting the player who is in line to fill the position or develop that role and so we go. We have a group that during this remaining section of the market also has to show that it is capable of making up for that important loss, I am one hundred percent dedicated to the player who is there right now, who will play the next game and the remaining games be ready and prepared”.
With the drop of gruit has been mentioned that Carlos Cisneros would take his place in the starting eleven, apart from that it seems that the time has come for Daniel Riosreinforcement that came from charlotte fc and he is a youth player, so that he can be the ‘9’, although until now Ronaldo Cisneros has been chosen along with jesus gonzalez. In addition to this, they would also appear as initials Alan Mozo Y Christian Calderon to sacrifice to Jesus Sanchez Y Alejandro Mayorgarespectively, as this is how we worked this Thursday.
On the other hand, the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez of the Red Devils does not believe that the Herd will change much due to the drop in vegabecause he is aware that they have quality players to replace him, so it will be a complicated duel.
“I don’t know how much can change because beyond the fact that he is an important player, it is a big team like America and that is why it is complicated, that they lack Vega is something important for them, but they have good players for this kind of game. It’s going to be a difficult match because they are big teams and they go out looking and we have an ideology to propose. I never think about being a favourite, I never think I’m superior to anyone and even less against these teams. We are going to Guadalajara to propose”said the midfielder.
Q: Miguel Jimenez – The Wacho had no problem against the saint Louisso the criticism has stopped, at least for this week, so it will continue as the guardian of the three posts.
DC: Antonio Briseño – Although Gilberto Sepulveda He has served his match penalty after being sent off on Matchday 1, Paunovic He continued to contemplate the Chicken as a starter during training.
DC: Jesus Chiquete – Being one of the most reliable players in the squad, the youth player will remain in the central defense, leaving behind his role as a left back that he developed in A2022.
LI: Cristián Calderón – After two weeks as starter, Alejandro Mayorga he would leave the left wing to make way for Chicote, who until now has not had any action. It will be one of the new bets for the coach.
RHP: Alan Mozo – Similarly, the captain Jesus Sanchez he would remain on the bench to give minutes to the side formed in Ciudad Universitaria. Since he came into the fold, a lot is expected of him and a new opportunity is coming.
MD: Ruben Gonzalez – It seems that Sergio Flores He is still not one hundred percent to be able to return to ownership, so Paunovic He won’t get into trouble and will bet again on El Oso.
MO: Fernando Beltran – As it is another of the jewels of the Flock, El Nene carries a lot of weight on his shoulders, since without vega he is expected to take charge of orchestrating the attack without worrying about the defensive issue.
MO: Pavel Perez – The rojiblanco squad player has been another of the elements in which the coach has placed his trust, since he was a starter in the first two duels and is expected to repeat once more to accompany beltran.
ED: Isaac Brizuela – The Rabbit is another of the captains and for this reason his leadership is needed on the pitch. During the practices he remained as a right winger and it will be difficult for him to come out of the eleven for this duel, since Victor Guzman It doesn’t have a debut date yet.
IE: Carlos Cisneros – With the drop in vegaEl Charal will be in charge of replacing him to be able to stay in a position that he knows very well, since he has also been used as a winger.
CD: Ronaldo Cisneros – Although it is mentioned that Daniel Rios He can appear as a starter, it is unlikely that he will start without having played a minute so far. Ronie has one more chance to try to score goals.
Starting lineup: Miguel Jiménez; Jesús Chiquete, Antonio Briseño, Alan Mozo, Cristián Calderón; Rubén González, Fernando Beltrán, Pável Pérez; Carlos Cisneros, Isaac Brizuela, Ronaldo Cisneros.
Banking: Raúl Rangel, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Sánchez, Alejandro Mayorga, Víctor Guzmán, Roberto Alvarado, Daniel Ríos, Jesús González, Alan Torres, Luis Olivas, Zahid Muñoz, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.
