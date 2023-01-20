Something never seen before in the @AKRONStadium! 😱🏟 📆 Saturday January 21 ⏰ 8:00 PM at your place 👆 🎟 Tickets: https://t.co/5ce6SrSwaG pic.twitter.com/3Tp6hK3r60 — CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 20, 2023

On the loss of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic said: “We try not to be dramatic or tragic of course, because I think it would not take us in the right direction, trusting the player who is in line to fill the position or develop that role and so we go. We have a group that during this remaining section of the market also has to show that it is capable of making up for that important loss, I am one hundred percent dedicated to the player who is there right now, who will play the next game and the remaining games be ready and prepared”.

With the drop of gruit has been mentioned that Carlos Cisneros would take his place in the starting eleven, apart from that it seems that the time has come for Daniel Riosreinforcement that came from charlotte fc and he is a youth player, so that he can be the ‘9’, although until now Ronaldo Cisneros has been chosen along with jesus gonzalez. In addition to this, they would also appear as initials Alan Mozo Y Christian Calderon to sacrifice to Jesus Sanchez Y Alejandro Mayorgarespectively, as this is how we worked this Thursday.

Nene Beltrán’s message represents us… We are going to miss Alexis Vega very much. 🐐😮‍💨🥺 pic.twitter.com/cgIC4e2Vob – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) January 20, 2023

“I don’t know how much can change because beyond the fact that he is an important player, it is a big team like America and that is why it is complicated, that they lack Vega is something important for them, but they have good players for this kind of game. It’s going to be a difficult match because they are big teams and they go out looking and we have an ideology to propose. I never think about being a favourite, I never think I’m superior to anyone and even less against these teams. We are going to Guadalajara to propose”said the midfielder.

“The minimum requirement is to reach the final again, but this time win it. That is the demand we have”. Leo Fernandez | @TolucaFC #DiablosTwitteros pic.twitter.com/uTYWGaazNm – Sportsman MX (@sportivistamx) January 20, 2023