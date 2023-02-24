The Guadalajara Sports Club is going through a great sporting moment under the orders of Veljko Paunovicthe rojiblanco team is fifth in the general classification and they have just beaten Cliub Universidad Nacional at home, so now they will face a commitment to visit immediately against Tigres UANL when they visit ‘El Volcán’ this weekend.
Meanwhile, the San Nicolás de los Garza team come from a complicated duel in Guadalajara against the red and black team and hope to continue undefeated in the tournament, since they have not known defeat and hope to remain at the top of the standings.
We leave you with what could be the starting lineup of the rojiblanco team where they will seek to maintain their good streak and get a good result from Nuevo León.
Q: Miguel Jimenez – He ‘Wacho‘ is the starting goalkeeper for the rojiblanco team and up to now remains undisputed.
RHP: Alan Mozo – The stellar reinforcement from last semester is taking over ownership in the rojiblanco team after several months in this contest.
CB: Jesus Orozco – The youth squad player has returned to the ownership of the team and has left Hiram Mier on the bench in recent days, after he had an opportunity in some games.
CB: Gilberto Sepulveda – Sepúlveda has become the man of confidence in the coach’s central office and has been immovable.
LI: Cristian Calderon – He ‘chicote‘ is another of the elements that have established themselves in ownership in a specific position with the Serbian coach, in this case he has taken over the left side.
MD: Roberto Alvarado – He ‘Louse‘ is another of the players who are already gaining a position of trust in the team Veljko Paunovic.
MC: Fernando Beltran – After not being a starter in the last two dates due to physical complications, this weekend the midfield benchmark would be back in the starting lineup.
IM: Victor Guzman – He ‘little‘ He is already a leader and a benchmark of the Guadalajara offense during this semester, he is the one who has taken on the pressure and has been scoring several goals.
ED: Ronaldo Cisneros – Once again, he would be used as a starter by the coaching staff and now together with Daniel Ríos due to the lack of attacking players.
DC: Daniel Rios – The player finally made his debut last date with a goal and therefore he would be remaining as a starter and other elements of an offensive nature will be accompanying him.
IS: Carlos Cisneros – He is still the player who is covering the absence of Alexis Vega and so far it has complied with what was requested by the coaching staff.
