Likewise, this Thursday the first call of the Argentine was revealed Diego Cocca with the Mexican team, appearing the rojiblancos Fernando Beltran, Robert Alvarado and Gilberto Sepulvedaremaining Victor Guzman as the great absentee, with cocca assuring that he did not appear because the position he occupies in Guadalajara is already held by other selected ones.

In any case, El Pocho is the current captain of Chiverío and the goal man, which is why the message he sent in the ‘Behind the scenes’showing how he motivates his teammates, including his injured teammates in his speech.

“You all have to be attentive and we have already repeated it, guys. By Alexis (Vega)by Chicken (Antonio Briseno)by JJ (Macías)for all those boys who are there, who if you ask them would like to be here with us”, exclaims the midfielder.

“It has been a good week, in which tomorrow we will still contemplate some details to close. Obviously, obtaining the three points against Puebla and the form in a large part of the game helped the team to be more confident. The proposal and the original intention were endorsed, which generates a better climate. The necessary tension is maintained, because beyond the fact that the victory was obtained, we have to maintain that from now until the end of the tournament to obtain a better place “he declared.

“Our subject has to do with the defensive phase, in which we have to be aware. The teams that defend well, do manage to score, it becomes even more difficult to score against them, but each match is different, we go with our arguments, trusting that they will give us good results”added the helmsman.