Chivas walks in fourth place in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, after having accumulated 18 points, remaining undefeated as a visitor, although little by little they have begun to become strong at home. For Matchday 10 of the championship, Guadalajara receives Santos Laguna at the akron stadiumthis Saturday, March 4, with the aim of staying among the first four places that give a ticket to the league direct.
The management of the Herd will seek to renew the contract of Jose Juan Maciaswhich culminates at the end of 2023. It should be remembered that the attacker continues with his rehabilitation after having undergone surgery on his right knee, hoping that his return to the fields will be in at least eight months.
Likewise, this Thursday the first call of the Argentine was revealed Diego Cocca with the Mexican team, appearing the rojiblancos Fernando Beltran, Robert Alvarado and Gilberto Sepulvedaremaining Victor Guzman as the great absentee, with cocca assuring that he did not appear because the position he occupies in Guadalajara is already held by other selected ones.
In any case, El Pocho is the current captain of Chiverío and the goal man, which is why the message he sent in the ‘Behind the scenes’showing how he motivates his teammates, including his injured teammates in his speech.
“You all have to be attentive and we have already repeated it, guys. By Alexis (Vega)by Chicken (Antonio Briseno)by JJ (Macías)for all those boys who are there, who if you ask them would like to be here with us”, exclaims the midfielder.
On the other hand, the technical Saints Lagoon, Eduardo Fentaneshe is confident that his team will come out with a good result from the akron stadium despite the fact that they are not favorites to take the victory as they are facing one of the teams that is in the top four of the table.
“It has been a good week, in which tomorrow we will still contemplate some details to close. Obviously, obtaining the three points against Puebla and the form in a large part of the game helped the team to be more confident. The proposal and the original intention were endorsed, which generates a better climate. The necessary tension is maintained, because beyond the fact that the victory was obtained, we have to maintain that from now until the end of the tournament to obtain a better place “he declared.
“Our subject has to do with the defensive phase, in which we have to be aware. The teams that defend well, do manage to score, it becomes even more difficult to score against them, but each match is different, we go with our arguments, trusting that they will give us good results”added the helmsman.
Q: Miguel Jimenez – El Wacho has been a factor for the team to have added three or at least one point. Sometimes he is wrong, but most of the time he ends up as the rojiblanco hero.
DC: Gilberto Sepulveda – The good performances of Tiba have led him to be summoned with the Mexican team in the first list of the Argentine Diego Cocca. That should motivate you even more.
DC: Jesus Chiquete – The defender remains as the dumbbell of the tiba. In the first duels he made mistakes, but it seems that he is regaining confidence.
RHP: Alan Mozo – Despite having started the championship as a substitute, the puma youth squad has finally won the game over Jesus Sanchez. However, he still has a long way to go to be that player who shone in CU.
LI: Cristián Calderón – The left side is very competitive. First he was the owner Alejandro Mayorgabut in recent games El Chicote was chosen and it seems that it will remain that way.
MD: Ruben Gonzalez – Without as many reflectors as other of his teammates, El Oso has had an excellent performance in midfield since he is in charge of going through each area of the field to get hold of the ball.
MO: Victor Guzman – As was said, El Pocho is the leader and the goal man, for which it could be classified as unfair that he was not summoned. However, he has already experienced this issue in the past and could overcome it without problem.
MO: Roberto Alvarado – El Piojo also earned his call with El Tricolor, reason enough for him to perform as expected. His role will be to accompany the little in the creation of the game to feed the attackers with balls.
ED: Ronaldo Cisneros – Finally Roni found the goal in front of tigers and he made it of great manufacture. Knowing that his role is a ‘9’, the target he scored should help him build confidence.
IE: Carlos Cisneros – Despite the criticism that is often thrown at him, El Charal is one of the players who has known how to take advantage of the opportunities that the board of directors has given him because he kills himself on the field and normally weighs heavily in front.
CD: Daniel Rios – Such as ronithe striker was also able to convert this semester, a motivation for him to try to be that reference to the attack that the team so needs.
Chivas starting lineup: Miguel Jiménez; Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Chiquete, ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Alan Mozo; Ruben Gonzalez, Victor Guzman, Roberto Alvarado; Ronaldo Cisneros, Carlos Cisneros, Daniel Rios.
Banking: Raúl Rangel, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Jesús Sánchez, Alejandro Mayorga, Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltrán, Jesús González, Pável Pérez, Alan Torres, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.
