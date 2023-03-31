This Saturday, April 1st, one more edition of the Classic Tapatio between Chivas and Atlas, which will be held at the Jalisco Stadium, in a duel corresponding to Matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX. Los Rojinegros, who will play at home, are twelfth in the table with twelve points, while Rebaño Sagrado is seventh with 21 points.
Before the break of the FIFA datehe Guadalajara suffered a painful defeat in the National Classic in front of Americadespite being played in the akron stadiumso the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic finally he came out of declaring the feeling of having fallen against his staunch rival, a situation from which they have not been able to fully recover.
“The game against América has been hard to recover from, especially the days after the game and there is no remedy, but you have to be mature. There are moments where one has to say ‘enough’, this helps us learn and we are going to face each other again, hopefully in the Liguilla, that’s where we have to apply what we have learned “declared the strategist to TUDN.
Already on the Classic TapatioThe Wizard made it clear that it must serve as a new beginning to react after the team added four games without winning between MX League and friendly in the FIFA dateBesides, he emphasized how the team has grown since his arrival on the bench.
“I think it’s a very good starting point, but our vision transcends a game, even if it’s also a Clásico. The most important thing is to compete for the top four places until the end of the tournament and we have little time left. The key is this Classic, start now. I think there is growth in all lines, but also at the individual and collective level of the team we have had exponential growth compared to when we started. We knew how to face various adversities, including the loss of players who were very important to us, a relapse by JJ Macías, which was also very hard for the group. We absorbed all of that and did what a team had to do.”finished the strategist.
As expected, there was already someone who ignited the flame of the Classic Tapatio and this time it was Louis Reyeswho launched that the rojiblancos are ‘burning’ to see the champion Atlassince they thought that it would never happen.
“I can tell you about the Atlas, I don’t know what they feel. For me, Atlas is everything. It’s like they say: if I explain it to you, you wouldn’t understand. It is a different love, that despite the fact that we spent a long time without being champions, the people were there at all times. They suffered, there were tears, the team, thank God, gave them that dream they had of being champions and not only that, but also of being two-time champions. It is something that makes me proud to have been part of this time, of that team ”indicated The Bone.
“Of course, the sports hatred will be there. Always, they teach us from basic forces. On the field it’s life or death, I don’t want the words to be misinterpreted as violence, what we want is for people to enjoy these types of games and for us to be in there at war, each defending their team. Of those twelve (titles), none saw them champions, very few people. But it’s cheek. Obviously you never do it with the intention of offending or speaking ill of someone. It’s just a point of view.”culminated.
Q: Miguel Jimenez – Despite generating mistrust among fans, the coaching staff continues to support Wacho. For now there are no signs that Raul Rangel I can debut and less in the Classic Tapatio.
DC: Jesus Chiquete – The youth squad player has earned ownership due to his perseverance and although he has made mistakes this semester, he continues to be a trustworthy man.
DC: Antonio Briseño – After Gilberto Sepulveda He was called up by the national team, seeing no action, El Pollo could be the surprise in the central defense, thus facing the club that saw him born.
RHP: Alan Mozo – Left behind the alternations and the youth squad cougars fully earned ownership over Jesus Sanchez. He still needs more to be that Pedregal player.
LI: Cristián Calderón – In the same way, El Chicote won the race from Alejandro Mayorga, who began the semester as a starter. However, the winger also needs to give more to be able to weigh.
MD: Ruben Gonzalez – El Oso has surprised the fans with his great determination and journey on the pitch. He took advantage of the injury Sergio Flores at the beginning of the semester in order to earn a place in the starting eleven.
MO: Fernando Beltran – The Nene will have many responsibilities in this duel due to the absence of Victor Guzmanwho was sent off at the end of the National Classic. The national team should be the one who pulls the strings in the midfield and feed the attack balls.
MO: Roberto Alvarado – With the drop in littleEl Piojo will have to take a few steps back to be able to appear as an interior and support in the midfield beltranhoping that he will be able to build the attack.
ED: Isaac Brizuela – After a long absence due to injury, El Conejito will finally see action again, which means a joy for the fans. It remains to be seen in what conditions he has returned to be able to create danger on the right side.
IE: Alexis Vega – Now fully recovered, the left winger is ready to put the red and black in trouble, since it is one of the teams that converts the most. Carlos Cisneros he would go to the bench to wait his turn.
CD: Ronaldo Cisneros – It seems that Daniel Rios It was not a solution up front, therefore, Roni continues to be in charge of serving as ‘9’, since the coaching staff has been satisfied with his sacrifice, having more than jose gonzalez.
Starting lineup: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez; Jesús Chiquete, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alan Mozo, ‘Chicote’ Calderón; ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán, Roberto Alvarado; ‘Cone’ Brizuela (C), Alexis Vega, Ronaldo Cisneros.
Banking: Raúl Rangel, ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Alejandro Mayorga, ‘Walrus’ Flores, Jesús Sánchez, Carlos Cisneros, Daniel Ríos, Pável Pérez, Luis Olivas, Alan Torres, Hiram Mier, ‘Tepa’ González, Zahid Muñoz, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.
