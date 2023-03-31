Rojinegros from this moment on you can buy your tickets at Box Office 1 of Jalisco! 🎟🏟 Remember that with your purchase you contribute to the construction of a toy library together with #BlackRedValue ❤️🖤#All together pic.twitter.com/oHOOAiF5Wb – Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) March 30, 2023

“The game against América has been hard to recover from, especially the days after the game and there is no remedy, but you have to be mature. There are moments where one has to say ‘enough’, this helps us learn and we are going to face each other again, hopefully in the Liguilla, that’s where we have to apply what we have learned “declared the strategist to TUDN.

Already on the Classic TapatioThe Wizard made it clear that it must serve as a new beginning to react after the team added four games without winning between MX League and friendly in the FIFA dateBesides, he emphasized how the team has grown since his arrival on the bench.

“I think it’s a very good starting point, but our vision transcends a game, even if it’s also a Clásico. The most important thing is to compete for the top four places until the end of the tournament and we have little time left. The key is this Classic, start now. I think there is growth in all lines, but also at the individual and collective level of the team we have had exponential growth compared to when we started. We knew how to face various adversities, including the loss of players who were very important to us, a relapse by JJ Macías, which was also very hard for the group. We absorbed all of that and did what a team had to do.”finished the strategist.

🐐 @Chivas | Veljko Paunović in a conference prior to the Clásico Tapatio: “It is true that we had two consecutive defeats, but within 9 games we had a streak of 7 without seeing a defeat, the defeat came at a time when the team was getting better.” pic.twitter.com/p7XRLpG69u — Official FUT Zone (@ZonaFUT1) March 29, 2023

“I can tell you about the Atlas, I don’t know what they feel. For me, Atlas is everything. It’s like they say: if I explain it to you, you wouldn’t understand. It is a different love, that despite the fact that we spent a long time without being champions, the people were there at all times. They suffered, there were tears, the team, thank God, gave them that dream they had of being champions and not only that, but also of being two-time champions. It is something that makes me proud to have been part of this time, of that team ”indicated The Bone.

“Of course, the sports hatred will be there. Always, they teach us from basic forces. On the field it’s life or death, I don’t want the words to be misinterpreted as violence, what we want is for people to enjoy these types of games and for us to be in there at war, each defending their team. Of those twelve (titles), none saw them champions, very few people. But it’s cheek. Obviously you never do it with the intention of offending or speaking ill of someone. It’s just a point of view.”culminated.