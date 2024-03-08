The defeat of Chivas against América has been a hard blow of reality for the flock, not only is it clear that the team does not have the conditions to fight for two tournaments, but in addition to the impression that those led by Fernando Gago do not have the bulk of the squad, nor the quality of collective play to aspire to win the Liga MX, the only tournament where they appear to have life. One of the areas where the squad appears weak is the left side, a problem that they did not solve in the market.
More news about Chivas
As we reported at the time on 90min, Chivas evaluated the possibility of signing Jesús Gallardo upon the closing of the winter transfer market, previously, they polled Gerardo Arteaga. In the end, the enormous expense made by Javier Hernández led the board to bet on the people they have on the roster for the left wing, a terrible decision, since the team does not find solidity in that sector.
The constant starter is Jesús Orozco, who in terms of defense can deliver, however, his nature is that of a central defender, when it comes to wanting to add to the offense, he has little impact in favor of his team. The ratitive is the young Mateo Chávez, a youth who is paying dearly for his lack of experience, courtesy of his age, he can come and go without the slightest hindrance, but he has no finesse, neither to compete in hand-to-hand, nor to assist in the last sector of the field. From now on, in Guadalajara they should be evaluating left backs for the summer.
