It is clearer than anything, Chivas is going through a moment of economic weakness that did not allow it to bring the reinforcements that were necessary, but at least it could have analyzed the entire national market to find not so expensive footballers who could really help generate internal competition in the more fragile positions, since there are certain footballers who seem to have already earned their stay regardless of their level.
For now, the Sacred Herd has announced that they made the attempt to sign Erick Aguirre from Pachuca, as well as Marcel ruiz Y Jaime Gomez of Xolos, without being able to achieve it because they put them at very high prices or because they simply did not want to give some of their players on loan, several that they even included in their transferable lists as Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image, Cesar Huerta or Fernando Beltran, but at the time of being able to use them as a bargaining chip, he did not accept either.
It is even more unfortunate to see that Jimmy could manage with Bravos, who won the game against the rojiblanco team, who also did not dare to give a chance to the players who returned from being in the Expansion League, as the striker Luis Marquez, champion and scorer of the Tepatitlan, instead they sent him to Tapatio, when now they are going to have to look for a ‘9’ with the game of Jose Juan Macías to the Getafe or just give the baton to Oribe Peralta, Angel Zaldívar, Ronaldo Cisneros or Jose Godinez.
It seems that although there is still time for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, Guadalajara will no longer add pieces to its scheme no matter how much they come to tell us that they are analyzing or putting Isáac Brizuela Y Jesus Molina It has to say that there were no hires because they fully trust the staff, when Victor Manuel Vucetich he could not make them play well for a long time, in part because his defensive style contrasts too much with the philosophy of the Guadalajara club.
After watching the Chivas preseason games, you can’t generate much excitement when you see the starting lineup made up of Toño Rodriguez, Antonio Briseño, Sergio Flores, Jesus Sanchez, Miguel Ponce, Molina, Eduardo Tores, Huerta, Bunny, Christian Calderon and Zaldivar because most of them did not prove to be up to what the shield means, taking into account that several players will not be at the start of the next championship for the 2021 Gold Cup and the Olympic Games, one more reason why other pieces should have been brought.
However, this story is nothing new for the fans, since there have been other semesters where hiring did not arrive, a totally frustrating situation, although also when the board of directors has opened the portfolio, that has not been synonymous with success, that is how it happened just ago little more than a year with the arrival of JJ, Chicote, Ricardo Angulo, Jose Madueña, Alexis Pena, Uriel antuna Y Jose Juan Vazquez, with two of them already out of the team, while the rest remain with ups and downs and the occasional spark.
Unfortunately, the Flock remains indebted to Necaxa for the aforementioned incorporations, as it only plays with national players it is difficult for them to sign. Perhaps if they had bet on young homegrown players without so many reflectors, that strategy would have worked and at least they would not have been badly offended as one of the few teams that has not made any moves in the famous Stove Soccer, however, how have they spent their time to bring series of Chivas, a project that does not need the fans at the moment, but a more competitive team that can look for titles. It only remains to wait if the squad responds positively to the criticism that has appeared and will continue.
