It is even more unfortunate to see that Jimmy could manage with Bravos, who won the game against the rojiblanco team, who also did not dare to give a chance to the players who returned from being in the Expansion League, as the striker Luis Marquez, champion and scorer of the Tepatitlan, instead they sent him to Tapatio, when now they are going to have to look for a ‘9’ with the game of Jose Juan Macías to the Getafe or just give the baton to Oribe Peralta, Angel Zaldívar, Ronaldo Cisneros or Jose Godinez.

After watching the Chivas preseason games, you can’t generate much excitement when you see the starting lineup made up of Toño Rodriguez, Antonio Briseño, Sergio Flores, Jesus Sanchez, Miguel Ponce, Molina, Eduardo Tores, Huerta, Bunny, Christian Calderon and Zaldivar because most of them did not prove to be up to what the shield means, taking into account that several players will not be at the start of the next championship for the 2021 Gold Cup and the Olympic Games, one more reason why other pieces should have been brought.

Unfortunately, the Flock remains indebted to Necaxa for the aforementioned incorporations, as it only plays with national players it is difficult for them to sign. Perhaps if they had bet on young homegrown players without so many reflectors, that strategy would have worked and at least they would not have been badly offended as one of the few teams that has not made any moves in the famous Stove Soccer, however, how have they spent their time to bring series of Chivas, a project that does not need the fans at the moment, but a more competitive team that can look for titles. It only remains to wait if the squad responds positively to the criticism that has appeared and will continue.

