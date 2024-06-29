With the departure of Fernando Hierro from Chivas, the red and white team was left with several pending tasks in the administrative matter. One of them was the renewals, but above all, checking that their players with the best market were well protected in the event of a million-dollar offer.
One of the clearest examples was Gilberto Sepulvedawho was also about to end his contract, so his renewal was a priority for the team. Fernando Gago.
Prior to the renewal of the Tiba Sepulvedathe Chivas They had already protected two pearls that are now on the lips of the most powerful clubs in the Liga MXas are Cruz Azul and Monterrey, both with the intention of removing two of their best footballers from Guadalajara.
The first in question is Roberto Alvaradowho is in the orbit of Rayados de Monterreya club that has tried to negotiate with Chivas through Jordi Cortizoone of the players that the Rebaño wants for the Apertura 2024.
The second of them is Jesus Chiquete Orozcowho is interested in Europe and also to the set itself Stripedso due to the interest of several clubs, the termination clause that Chivas imposed on the two was revealed.
According to Rodrigo Camacho, Univision journalist, Chiquete Orozco has a $14 million buyout clause, while the Alvarado louse can’t leave unless they pay $17 million.
Both pieces are stellar and key to Fernando Gagohence Chivas has completely refused to negotiate the departure of its two players. For this reason, the price of their termination clause has taken on great relevance, since only in this way will they be able to get rid of Chiquette Orozco and Roberto Alvarado.
