The reinforcements of the Peláez era in Chivas have been a total failure, some are not even with the team anymore, only one player has delivered numbers and positive situations for Chivas, it is the former Necaxa player Jesús Angulo, who last weekend week was not part of the starting eleven, a fact that drew the attention of more than one.
The footballer was a substitute not because of sports issues, rather, this was a Chivas decision because the board of directors is not entirely happy with what Jesus is doing outside the field of play, the Mexican has undertaken within the world of communication producing a podcast , a fact that has not been well seen by the herd management.
Although it seems that there is nothing wrong with undertaking a project like this, in that space, Angulo has only spoken with Chivas players and has revealed details regarding the club’s forms, situations around the squad that Verde Valle does not They want them to be made public and that at least for matchday one, it has already cost the Mexican his place in the eleven, who seems to be being pushed to end his podcast and concentrate on the ball.
#Chivas #sends #Jesús #Angulo #bank #podcast
Leave a Reply