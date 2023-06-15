Club Deportivo Guadalajara is working to complete its squad for Opening 2023, with the aim of forming a competitive team and strengthening its offense. That is why, according to information obtained by the newspaper AS Mexicothe rojiblanca board headed by Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro has shown interest in signing the Mexican striker from Rosario Central, Luca Martinez Dupuyand has already submitted a first offer for the attacker.
According to the aforementioned medium, the offer presented by the Sacred Flock is being evaluated, along with other alternatives that the player is considering. In addition to Chivas, FC Juárez is also interested in signing the footballer. The border team has shown interest in knowing the situation of the 22-year-old player who represents the Mexican U-23 team.
According to the portal transfer marktthe soccer player has a market value of 450 thousand euros. However, according to sources in Argentina, Rosario Central, a team with which he has a contract until 2024, would ask between 2.5 and 3 million dollars for his youth squad
Meanwhile, dupuy is competing in the youth tournament of Maurice Revello 2023, formerly known as Toulon Hopes, representing the Tri under-20 team in France. The player has managed to secure a place as starting forward and has scored two goals in the three games played so far. This Friday, the Mexican national team will play the semifinals against France.
