Club Deportivo Guadalajara is in full preseason on the beach, prior to its tour of Spain to face its next friendly preparation matches prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament that begins in early January.
While that is happening, the new Serbian strategist Veljko Paunovic is working with 29 footballers from the institution, which is made up of members of the first team, youth players who could be promoted to the first team and players who return to the team after their respective assignments to other clubs.
In this way, the strategist hopes to form the best possible squad for his debut on the Aztec football benches, considering that, in addition, both Alexis Vega What Robert Alvarado They are in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 in participation with the Mexican team.
In such a way that, in search of having the best possible squad, another player has joined the wish list of the rojiblanco team, it is a recent Liga MX champion and someone who has established himself as an Aztec team in the midfielder Tricolor and as if that were not enough, he started the team’s first game against Poland.
Luis Chavez de los Tuzos de Pachuca is the new goal of Rebaño Sagrado to strengthen their squad, the 26-year-old midfielder has barely played 10 games as selected and has already made his debut in the World Cup, thanks to his extraordinary level of play in the last year with the Tuzos.
In accordance with The Universal Sports, the Guadalajara board would have begun to make the first approaches with those of the ‘Bella Airosa’ to try to get their services. It should be noted that the player was a key player in the recent Pachuca championship and currently has a value of €6.5 millionaccording to the portal transfer marktalthough surely after his participation in the World Cup that figure will increase.
