Saturday, July 6, 2024, Akron Stadium court. The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They received a visit from the Red Devils of Tolucafor the match corresponding to matchday one of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
In a highly contested duel between both teams, Chivas and Toluca tied 0-0 on the Akron stadium field in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Chivas had four shots on goal, while the Devils only threatened the rival net on two occasions.
The last time Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara faced the Xolos from TijuanaIt was on matchday three of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw on the Caliente stadium pitch.
The last time Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara faced the White Roosters of Querétarowas on matchday sixteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the result ended in victory for Chivas, by a score of 2-0. The duel took place on the Akron stadium field.
The last time Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara faced the Mazatlan FC., it was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in an exciting 2-2. The match took place on the Mazatlán FC field
This will be the first time that Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will face the San José Earthquakes, and they will do so in the match corresponding to the first day of Group B, in the Leagues CUP.
Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have faced Los Angeles Galaxy twice, and in both matches the Sacred Flock emerged victorious, the last time being in 2022; a friendly match that Chivas won by a score of 2-0.
