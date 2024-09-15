On Saturday, September 14, 2024, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in Mexico City, the Eagles of America They received a visit from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match ended 1-0, with a goal from Ramón Juárez just when the Rebaño Sagrado was doing better on the field. Chivas has now gone five games without scoring against the Azulcremas in a Liga MX match.
Chivas vs Leon
Akron Stadium
September 18th
19:05 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
The duels between these two teams have been very close in recent years. Chivas has two wins, two losses and one draw in its most recent encounters against La Fiera.
Cruz Azul vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
September 21st
21:05 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
This is shaping up to be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 9. In their last five encounters, Chivas has three wins and two losses.
Chivas vs Rayados
Akron Stadium
Saturday, September 28th
21:05 hours
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The last time Chivas and Rayados faced each other was on matchday thirteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado. The match took place on the BBVA stadium field.
Chivas vs Atlas
Akron Stadium
Saturday, October 5th
19:05 hours
Matchday 11, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday seventeen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado. The match took place on the Jalisco stadium field.
Pachuca vs Chivas
Hidalgo Stadium
Saturday, October 19
17:00 hours
Matchday 12, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday fifteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. This match also took place on the Hidalgo stadium field.
