On Saturday, August 24, on the field of the ‘Volcán’ University stadium, the UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match ended 1-1. Chivas took the lead through ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, at the start of the second half. However, André-Pierre Gignac shook off the bad taste in his mouth caused by the missed penalty, scored a great goal and sealed the tie at the ‘Volcán’, in this return to activity in the Liga MX.
Chivas vs FC Juarez
Akron Stadium
August 31st
17:05 hours
Matchday 6, Liga MX
Chivas will be the favorite in this duel against the Bravos de Juárez. The red-and-white team has two wins and three draws against the frontier team.
America vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
September 14th
18:30 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
The National Classic will be played on matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura. In its last five league matches, Chivas has just one win, two draws and two losses.
Chivas vs Leon
Akron Stadium
September 18th
19:05 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
The duels between these two teams have been very close in recent years. Chivas has two wins, two losses and one draw in its most recent encounters against La Fiera.
Cruz Azul vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
September 21st
21:05 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
This is shaping up to be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 9. In their last five encounters, Chivas has three wins and two losses.
Chivas vs Rayados
Akron Stadium
Saturday, September 28th
21:05 hours
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The last time Chivas and Rayados faced each other was on matchday thirteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado. The match took place on the BBVA stadium field.
