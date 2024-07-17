After Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX, Chivas achieved their first victory of the championship by beating 0-2 Querétaro in it Corregidora Stadiumthanks to the goals of the Mexican-American Cade Cowell and Alan Mozowith the first showing that he is at a great level after the first three dates.
The novelty in the Argentine scheme Fernando Gago was the incorporation into the starting eleven of Matthew Chavez, Omar Govea and Ruben Gonzalezwhile Javier Hernandez He failed to score again, but assisted in the goal of Cowboywith Armando Gonzalez assisting on the second goal and saving himself from the red card thanks to the intervention of VAR in added time.
This is just the beginning for Guadalajara, which already has four points out of nine possible, so this is the schedule for its next games:
Chivas vs Mazatlan
Saturday, July 20
17:05 hours
Akron Stadium
Matchday 4, Liga MX
After their duel against Gallos Blancos, the next commitment is against the purple team, which is experiencing a new stage under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich. For now the Gunners only have one draw against the Athletic San Luissince in their debut they fell by the minimum against Blue Cross. The history between the Flock and those from the Pacific is even, since of the last five matches they have two victories per side and a draw in the Clausura 2024. Even, in the last visit of the Sinaloans to La Fortaleza they surprised by winning 1-3. Quickly Alan Torres He will meet up with his teammates after playing in the current tournament, apart from that it will be the last League match before the break due to the Leagues Cup.
Chivas vs San José Earthquakes
Saturday, July 27
20:00 hours
Levi’s Stadium
Group Stage, Leagues Cup
The second edition of this championship arrives between the MLS and the Liga MXremembering that the first edition was won by the neighboring country, something that Aztec football will try to reverse, although they may not focus entirely on it again. In any case, the Flock has to transcend to clean up its image after failing last year by not advancing from the Group Stage, which led to endless criticism despite appearing as the favorite to advance. Similarly, the championship will once again be on American soil, which favors the locals. In its league, El Terremoto is not having a great time by appearing as last in the table. Western Conference with 14 points, the result of four wins, two draws and 17 losses. The match corresponds to the West Group 2.
Chivas vs LA Galaxy
Sunday, August 4th
20:30 hours
Dignity Health Sports Park
Group Stage, Leagues Cup
Unlike San Jose Earthquakesthe Los Angeles club is indeed living a good present because it is third in the Western Conference with 43 points, the same as the first and second place, thanks to twelve wins, seven draws and five losses. In Guadalajara there are some elements with a galactic past, starting with Javier Hernandezin addition to Daniel Aguirrewho arrived signed for the current semester. In August 2022 they clashed in a friendly with a 2-0 victory for Los Angeles, while in the Super League 2007 The Flock won 1-2. The big question will be whether Chivas This time you will be able to advance to the next phase or again you will be left in debt.
Tigers vs Chivas
Saturday, August 24
21:00 hours
University Stadium (Volcano)
Matchday 5, Liga MX
Now, before this clash, if Chivas advances, will play the round of 32, round of 16 and more, depending on what they do. But for now, the one that is scheduled is the clash against the felines in the Volcano. In this match there is the morbidity of the Serbian reunion Veljko Paunovic with his former pupils, with whom he reached a final, however, he fell precisely against the team he now manages, being heavily criticized for the changes made on that occasion. The last time the red and white team visited the locals they fell by the minimum of Sebastian Cordova.
Chivas vs Juarez
Saturday, August 31st
17:00 hours
Akron Stadium
Matchday 6, Liga MX
In August, Guadalajara will finish against Bravos in La Fortaleza. The Chihuahua team continued the Brazilian project Mauricio Barbieriwithout knowing yet if it will be a competitive club. Here there are several players with a past in Guadalajara who will try by all means to do damage, just as Angel Zaldivar, Sebastian Perez Bouquet, Diego Campillo and Dieter Villalpandoprecisely the latter being one of the key players in the performance of the rival. In his last match, Chivas hit 2-1 thanks to Antonio Briseno and Victor Guzman.
