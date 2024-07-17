The novelty in the Argentine scheme Fernando Gago was the incorporation into the starting eleven of Matthew Chavez, Omar Govea and Ruben Gonzalezwhile Javier Hernandez He failed to score again, but assisted in the goal of Cowboywith Armando Gonzalez assisting on the second goal and saving himself from the red card thanks to the intervention of VAR in added time.

This is just the beginning for Guadalajara, which already has four points out of nine possible, so this is the schedule for its next games: