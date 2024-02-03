Liga MX teams will have a crazy semester. In addition to playing their corresponding matches in the Clausura 2024 tournament, some clubs will have to play in the Concacaf Champions Cup. In the summer, all Mexican soccer squads will be part of a new edition of the Leagues Cup 2024.
For this competition, in which teams from Canada, the United States and Mexico participate, Chivas de Guadalajara will seek to leave a better image than last year, when they were eliminated in the first round, in a surprising way. The red and whites will try to advance to the last rounds of this competition that is increasingly gaining more prestige.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about Chivas' participation in the 2024 Leagues Cup.
The Leagues Cup will start on July 26 and end on August 25. For this edition, the Liga MX champion (Club América) and the three best-ranked teams will have the privilege of playing at a home venue.
Chivas de Guadalajara, number four in the ranking, will play at home at a predetermined venue until the round of 32.
Who will Chivas share a group with in the 2024 Leagues Cup?
Chivas de Guadalajara is part of the Oeste 2 group, along with San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy.
What will the best teams in the Leagues Cup win?
The first three places in the Leagues Cup will have a guaranteed place in the 2025 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Where can Chivas' matches be seen in the 2024 Leagues Cup?
Like last year, this tournament will go exclusively through the MLS Pass platform on Apple TV. It is not ruled out that Televisa and TV Azteca will show some Sacred Flock matches on their signals.
