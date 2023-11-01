On the night of Tuesday, October 31, Chivas faced the White Roosters of Querétaro in the duel corresponding to matchday number fifteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The rojiblancos, who had just lost 4-0 at home against the Tigres, arrived with the obligation to add three to stay at the top of the general table .
With goals from Érick Gutiérrez and Roberto Alvarado, the Rebaño Sagrado won a golden match in their aspirations to qualify directly for the league. Pablo Barrera scored for the locals from the eleventh minute at minute fifty-five, and although at eighty-three things became complicated for Chivas, after the expulsion of Ricardo Marín, they managed to maintain the advantage and reached twenty-four points.
Both Chivas and Blue Cross They went through difficult times throughout the Apertura 2023 tournament. However, the Rebaño Sagrado has managed to get ahead, while the cement workers continue to sink to the bottom of the general table.
Chivas will close the tournament against some UNAM Pumas who have found a way to become truly dangerous in recent days. Antonio: ‘Turk’ Mohamed, has them located at the top of the general classification, so, most likely, when Pumas and Chivas face each other they will be fighting for a direct pass to the league for the Mexican championship.
